Christmas tree demand – and prices – on the rise thanks to COVID-19

The hottest item of the holiday season is not a gift that goes under the tree – it’s the tree itself.

Demand for real Christmas trees has skyrocketed this year, according to the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shirley Brennan, the executive director of both the national association and Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, said in an interview that demand is on pace for a record year, with many farms and wholesalers already sold out of trees. That means people still looking to buy a real Christmas tree this year may have a hard time finding one – and if they do, they should expect the price tag to be steeper than before. Brennan said the price for a tree has gone up by an average of 10 per cent.

“Demand has been huge this year. Many farmers have told me that they have never had such busy opening weekends before. Some wholesalers have sold three times the amount they normally sell in a year,” Brennan said. “We just can’t keep up with demand.”

Matthew Whitney is one of those farmers that have seen demand for real trees explode this year. When he opened the gates to his Puddleford Tree Farm in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Nov. 21, Whitney was greeted by a line of a dozen cars. Twenty minutes later, his parking lot was full.

“We were surprised by how many people were coming out so early,” Whitney said in an interview, adding that COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, were followed.

“In previous years, we’ve found that first weekend is an easy one for us... We expected that this year was going to be busy, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.”

Puddleford Tree Farm was sold out of trees just one week later.

“We didn’t even make it into December,” Whitney said. It’s the first time in a decade of operations that trees have sold out so quickly.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand, particularly at tree farms such as Puddleford that provide families with an opportunity to spend some time outdoors. And with more people opting to stay at home over the holidays, Whitney said more households are purchasing trees this year. More than 50 per cent of this year’s purchases at his farm were made by new customers.

“COVID-19 is contributing to demand increases,” Brennan said.

“People typically would go away at Christmas, and only one family was getting the tree. Now all of a sudden there might be four families getting a tree.”

Brennan also said the creation of Christmas Tree Promotion Board in the United States in 2015 has contributed to rising demand, as the marketing campaign pushed more Americans to buy real trees. Brennan says about half of Canadian trees are exported to the U.S.

The Christmas tree market is also still feeling the effects of the Great Recession, which put thousands of American Christmas tree farmers out of business. Given it takes saplings between eight to 10 years to reach the size of a typical Christmas tree, the effects of the lower supply have only recently emerged.

With files from the Canadian Press

