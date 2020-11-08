You can get a Christmas tree delivered through your letterbox this festive season

Bloom & Wild's The Twinkle Tree will set you back a rather affordable £33. (Getty Images)

This year has become all about cheering yourself up in any way you can, and if that means putting up the festive decorations early, as experts suggest, then that’s a great idea.

If you’re keeping cautious during the pandemic and don’t feel comfortable visiting a garden centre to pick up your Christmas tree, you’ll be pleased to know that Bloom & Wild are delivering them to doorsteps.

Even better, they’re selling one that can happily travel in the post and will fit through your letterbox.

The flower delivery company’s The Twinkle Tree – which also comes fully decorated with a gold theme that will complement most homes – will set you back £33.

View photos It comes fully decorated with a gold theme that will complement most homes. (Bloom & Wild) More

However, if you want a tree big enough to store presents under, Bloom & Wild are also selling full-size options, standing at 6ft-7ft, 5ft-6ft, and 4ft-5ft.

The 3ft-4ft version costs £39, and can be delivered anywhere in the UK.

However, the largest 6ft-7ft tree, priced at £69, is only available to those living in London.

Order slots are already open, and you can request to have it delivered as soon as 23 November right up until 19 December.

Read more: People are putting up their Christmas decorations early and experts say it could boost wellbeing

it comes as it was revealed that experts predict Christmas tree sales, as well as Christmas cards, are set to soar due to a lack of December travel plans.

The Sunday Times reported last month that with five million of us who usually go abroad remaining on British soil, we’ll be turning our attentions to brightening up our own spaces.

Indeed, the British Christmas Tree Growers Association has predicted that 2020 will be its busiest ever year.

Their 320 members across the country usually supply eight million trees per year.

Read more: M&S has brought back its Christmas Gin & Tonic in a can and it's got us in the festive spirit

Similarly, due to continuing nationwide coronavirus restrictions, it’s likely we won’t be travelling across the country to visit family either.

Experts believe this will mean more of us spread festive cheer via Christmas cards.

Amanda Fergusson, chief executive of the Greeting Card Association, told The Sunday Times: “Retailers are reporting card sales above last year already.”

It comes as the British Retail Consortium urged shoppers to begin their Christmas shopping earlier this year to spread demand.