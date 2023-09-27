Looking for something unique? The Christmas tree arch is the decoration you never knew you needed

Wayfair

If you're looking to make a (big) statement in your home this Christmas, it just might be time to invest in a Christmas tree arch, if space allows.

Ideal to make a grand entrance or even used a Christmas grotto for children, these arches are just waiting to be dressed in twinkling fairy lights for the ultimate seasonal look. And thanks to their hinged acrylic branches, you can easily hang them with your favourite festive baubles too.

With many of us set to fully embrace this festive season, an artificial Christmas arch is a great way to spread some cheer. Not sure which one to buy? We love this artificial tree arch from ManoMano, which is dotted with 300 or 500 LED lights depending on the size you choose (it comes in single and double).

This 8ft grey tree arch from Argos is only suitable for indoor use but boasts beautiful flocked tips and the flexibility to style in any way you wish. Clip on tree decorations will work really well here as opposed to hanging ornaments. All you have to do is fluff up the branches, decorate as you wish, and you're good to go.

You can also buy one at a wallet-friendly price from Amazon (for under £85!), which with easy assembly, can help you create a perfect winter wonderland in the comfort of your home. There's also one from Wayfair (pictured below), which comes with beautiful twinkling lights.



If you're looking to buy an actual Christmas tree this year, firstly decide whether you want a real or artificial tree – if real, take a look at all the varieties available to buy depending on shape, scent and how prone it is to dropping needles. If artificial, choose from pre-lit, pop-up or cleverly-designed space-saving trees.

Happy Christmas tree shopping!

