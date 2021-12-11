Christmas travel gift guide: 20 sustainable present ideas

We pick recycled, organic and sustainably made gifts that are perfect for those who travel far and wide – or just like to dream about it





Travel gift sets



Kip Hideaways, a members-only boutique staycation site, has two new gift sets: the travel set and the sleep set. Each includes a year’s membership (the company plants a tree for every member), plus Bramley toiletries and Elizabeth Scarlett embroidered accessories.

From £53, kiphideaways.com

Adventure rucksack

A thoughtfully designed 42-litre rucksack with multiple pockets – for laptops, cards, shoes, water bottles, valuables – but small enough to take as carry-on. Made from recycled plastic by a sustainable British brand with an in-house repair service.

£185, stubbleandco.com

Limited-edition prints



The Woods sells limited-edition fine art photography inspired by travel, nature and adventure, printed in London. Gift cards are also available, so the recipient can choose their own photograph.

From £70, thewoods.co

Washbag made of plastic bottles

Designed in the Lake District and ethically made in Vietnam from recycled plastic bottles (four per bag). Millican also sells recycled plastic backpacks.

£18, homeofmillican.com



Speckly passport cover

The passport cover from Liga’s Beach Clean collection is made from recycled flip-flops and sustainable cork – perfect for disguising a post-Brexit blue British passport.

£14.95, loveliga.co.uk

Great white shark towel

Padi, the diving organisation, has a range of clothes, accessories and towels made from recycled ocean plastic. This limited-edition towel was designed for shark week 2021.

£27, padigear.net

Wild swimming scented candle

Different Kind is a new ethical online store stocking products by brands such as Goldfinger, which uses recycled materials and provides training for disadvantaged young people. The scent of its soy-wax candle evokes “the cold shock of water under a glorious sky”.

£32, thedifferentkind.com



Sending Hugs gift box

This includes a “random recycled wool” rug from Atlantic Blankets, made from leftover wool and ideal for picnics, plus a caramel sea-salt chocolate bar.

£38, atlanticblankets.com



Let’s Get Lost photography book

Subtitled “the world’s most stunning remote locations”, this new landscape book curated by Finn Beales contains more than 200 images of beaches, mountains, forests, wildernesses, lakes and rivers by 21 photographers. Inspiration for adventurers and armchair travellers alike.

£23.25, UK.bookship.org

Hat and fingerless mittens

Designed in Orkney and knitted in the Scottish Borders from luxury-grade, cruelty-free lamb’s wool, using environment-friendly dyes. The company also makes scarves, blankets and throws.

From £47, hilarygrant.co.uk

Planet-friendly coffee subscription

The Mayni community in Peru grow coffee using agroforestry techniques, which protect the Amazon, and Easy Jose pays them a premium for it. It sells three-, six-, nine- and 12-month subscriptions (two 250g bags a month).

£18 a month, easyjosecoffee.co.uk

Sustainable sunnies

Sunglasses made from recycled “ghost gear” – lost or discarded fishing nets – collected from UK beaches. Purchases also support Waterhaul’s recycling workshops in schools and communities.

From £60, waterhaul.co



Deluxe festive hamper

A handmade basket containing 17 wild UK products, from hogweed salt to dried hen of the woods mushrooms, and lots of booze: damson wine, currant vodka, sloe cider, medlar liqueur and sweet cicely fizz. Smaller hampers (£35/55) and Secret Santa boxes (£20) also available.

£100, Foragebox.co.uk

Herb teas, honey and pot

Crate contains four seasonal Wild Infusions teas made of herbs, fruits and flowers either grown on Wild Cornwall’s regenerative farm or foraged, plus jars of raw wildflower honey and honey pearls, and a teapot and teacup. The crate can be repurposed as a planter; seeds are provided.

£65, wildcornwall.net



Wild Remedy poetry pills

Handmade at the Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, these pills are not for swallowing but contain poetic extracts on the theme of nature, such as a few lines from The Peace of Wild Things by Wendell Berry. Other poetry prescriptions available.

£5.50, poetrypharmacy.co.uk

Vitamin Sea calendar

Designed and printed in the UK on recycled paper, using 80% renewable energy, delivered in minimal and plastic-free packaging. One of a range of nature-inspired wall calendars.

£16.50, onceuponatuesday.co.uk

Atlas of Forgotten Places

The latest title in the Unexpected Atlas series, this book by Travis Elborough tells the story of 40 abandoned destinations around the globe, from a ghost town in the Arizona desert to the exclusion zone around the Soufrière Hills volcano in Montserrat.

£18.60, uk.bookshop.org

Suit for winter dips

Women’s long-sleeve swimwear made from regenerated nylon yarn and designed to “survive a dive, pull off a cliff jump and handle a waterfall”.

It’s reversible too, with black and ocean green sides.

£150, davyj.com

Handy hip pack

Made from recycled nylon and polyester in a fair trade factory. Can be worn around waist or bandolier-style, and fits essentials such as phone, keys, cards, sunglasses and face mask. Stows in its own pocket when not in use.

£25, eu.patagonia.com

Bellyboards to last

Promising surfing “without all the fuss, with all the fun”, these bellyboards are handmade from sustainable birch plywood at a workshop in Newquay, Cornwall – an eco alternative to throwaway polystyrene boards.

From £55, dickpearce.com

