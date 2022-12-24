At Christmas, there's joy and magic. But sadness and loss are present, too.

Ingrid Jacques, USA TODAY
·4 min read

It’s been several decades, but I can still remember how magical it feels to go to bed on Christmas Eve, knowing that in the morning it will finally be time to open the presents under the tree.

My younger brother and I would wake up early and pad down the stairs, eagerly awaiting our parents.

I was only 8, however, when I learned that sadness would forever be intertwined with this day for my family.

Drunken driver shattered our family

It was Christmas morning 1987 in Salem, Oregon, and my brother and I had just finished opening our presents.

Then the police came to the door.

My Aunt Amy, 26, and her boyfriend Marty had been killed by a drunken driver just minutes from our house.

Ingrid Jacques pictured here as a baby with her Aunt Amy, who was killed by a drunken driver on Christmas Day 1987.
Ingrid Jacques pictured here as a baby with her Aunt Amy, who was killed by a drunken driver on Christmas Day 1987.

We’d heard the sirens.

Amy and Marty had driven to his family’s home that morning and realized they had forgotten some presents. It was on the way back from picking up the gifts that the accident happened. They died on the scene.

My dad had to then go to my grandmother’s home and tell her this unimaginable news. He just held her for hours.

Amy was the youngest of five children, my dad’s baby sister. And like many youngest children, Amy was fun-loving and her smile brightened any room. She was a teacher at a small country school, and she loved it.

Amy was also my youngest aunt, only 18 years my senior. I would have loved to get to know her as an adult and still have her in my life.

There is no right way to grieve: How to support grieving children over the holidays  5 tips from a child psychologist

Holiday loneliness: How can we reduce feeling lonely during the holidays? Do something for someone else.

When tragedies like this happen, the shock and sadness can often turn into anger and bitterness. It seemed so random and senseless. How could this befall such a beautiful person? Why did she have to be in that intersection at that exact moment? A minute would have made all the difference and kept her out of the path of a stranger's fatal mistake.

I saw her death create divisions within my dad’s family. My grandmother’s faith helped get her through the pain, but she would often talk about Amy and wonder what her life would have been like.

I wonder, too. Last year marked what would have been her 60th birthday. I have a feeling she would still be youthful and loving life.

Amy’s life hadn’t been perfect. She married young – I was a flower girl in her wedding – but it didn’t work out. She was just starting a new relationship when she died. She’d seemed happy.

Losing Amy in this way also shattered my innocence and the sense of safety that children are lucky to have.

So, this is Christmas: Embrace the joy and beauty of the season, even when it's hard

Fear stays with me even now

As I got older, when my brother would be out late with friends, I’d wait to hear his car pull into the drive, terrified that something would happen to him. I still feel that way if my husband’s drive home from work takes longer than normal or if I can’t reach my parents when I know they’ve been on the road.

It’s a horrible feeling, and it never leaves you.

Each Christmas, even though I now live in a different state, I make it back home to Oregon to be with my parents. Christmas Day still comes with a sense of sadness, as the day that will always mark what happened.

Amy never got a chance to have children, and I feel a certain responsibility to keep her memory alive. I love looking at the photos my dad took of Amy over the years.
Amy never got a chance to have children, and I feel a certain responsibility to keep her memory alive. I love looking at the photos my dad took of Amy over the years.

As the years pass, there are also more people missing each year. All my grandparents are now gone, and in the last several years, I’ve lost two more uncles. Luckily they all had long, fulfilling lives, but I miss their presence.

The holidays are when we’re supposed to be together – and these absences are felt deeply.

Amy never got a chance to have children, and I feel a certain responsibility to keep her memory alive. I love looking at the photos my dad took of her over the years. Her personality shines through.

I know others, apart from her family, still remember her, too.

Rediscovering meaning of the season: I'm a rabbi who loves Christmas movies, because Hanukkah is prone to the same holiday woes

A few years ago, on Christmas Day, the phone rang and my dad answered it. It was a former student of Amy’s calling to ask where she was buried so she could visit her grave.

Our lives are so fragile and fleeting. My family’s tragedy has taught me to treasure the time I do have with loved ones – and never take that time for granted.

Even though the holiday season comes with heartache, I’m still looking forward to this Christmas when I'll see the joy on my nieces' and nephews' faces as they race for their presents.

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact her at ijacques@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @Ingrid_Jacques 

