Christmas sporting gift guide: Ceefax jumpers, helmets and Clive Tyldesley

Giles Richards
·6 min read

Fun, games and unique

Kit out the kids without breaking the budget with the competitively priced Gamemode FG football boots from adidas.co.uk. At home on grass and artificial surfaces, an all-rounder boot that out-scores many expensive alternatives. Put them to practice with the Smart Ball Skills Ball from smythstoys.com, featuring a sensor that controls instructions to guide young players through practice drills. Bigger kids will enjoy sportsdirect.com’s replica of the 1966 World Cup final ball from Slazenger, a nostalgic treat in orange leather. Old-school fun is to be had with the Women’s European Football Champions edition of Top Trumps, celebrating the Lionesses’ victory from Amazon.

Indulge with thechocolateworkshop.co.uk’s football fan collection. A set of beautifully crafted, delicious miniatures, that are almost too good to eat. Almost. Mark a special match with the commentary prints from Clive Tyldesley at commentarycharts.com. Beautiful reproductions of the veteran commentator’s pre-match notes, his collection is so popular he now complies them for games where he wasn’t on the mic.

Inventive and striking, the Tour de Vision print from tinyriot.com takes Joy Division’s iconic Unknown Pleasures album cover and redesigns the radio wave image with representations of mountain stages of the Tour de France, a brilliant idea executed with style. As are the creations from circuitsigns.co.uk. The British company has lovingly recreated classic road signs from motor racing circuits around the world. Realistically reproduced on light aluminium, they are eye-catching and irresistible for any petrolhead.

End the day with a dram from Loch Lomond Whisky, celebrating this year’s 150th Open at St Andrews with a limited-edition bottle of single malt. A treat for the discerning palate available at Royal Mile Whiskies.

Gadgets and gear

For cyclists after the ultimate lid, Rapha.cc deliver a mighty helmet in the Poc Ventral Lite. Sturdy to full UK safety standards and a comfortable fit, every ounce has been pared back such that it weighs in at below 200g, featherlight and functional it looks good too. They also make a fine commuter jacket for cyclists, well-cut, light, compact and waterproof, it features a reflective print on the tail for visibility.

Any fans of watersport are well served by the Revolution parka from red-equipment.co.uk. A beautifully made dry robe with a detachable inner for using to change out of wet gear. It’s designed to look as good out and about as it does on the waterfront and works as a cosy, yet stylish overcoat. A perfect combination of form and function.

The well-groomed Manchester United fan should look no further than Remington’s United line. Branded with the club’s badge in bright red, the range is excellent from graphite grooming kit to hairdryer and straightener.

Ease heading away to follow any team with the thenorthface.co.uk base camp duffel bag. A quality build, it is rugged but light, water resistant and can be carried or worn on the back, perfect for travelling or karting kit about.

Out and about on windswept terraces this winter, it’s best to be prepared. Stay cosy with a set of the splendid Icebreaker bodyfit base layers for men and women. Made of the warmest merino wool but still light and luxuriously comfortable, they form part of the excellent range of outdoor and sportswear at baselayer.co.uk.

Wear baselayers indoors and out and given the energy crisis these are an investment that will pay for themselves in reducing heating bills. Combine them with the heated jackets from regatta.com to see off the worst weather. The range covers men and women with the Voltera heated jacket IV a standout. Nicely styled but robust, enormously warm and well made, they’re great value currently at half price (battery purchased separately).

Make spectating an ease with Aku’s Rocket DFS GTX hiking shoe. An indulgence for the feet, sturdy and supportive but also light. Great for a proper walk or if standing on the touchline is as far as they go.

Style and substance

Stand out this Christmas with a unique sporting jumper. Fans of a certain age will adore the Ceefax-themed wooly from nostalgia.co.uk. A mock-up of the mighty page 302, each one can be personalised to display a specific match in the gloriously retro block pixel style.

There’s an equally lovely nostalgic buzz in the charming T-shirts of World Cup Panini sticker collection covers from copafootball.com, while Bootandballprints.com offers a pleasingly different take on rugby union and cricket T-shirts with their stylised painted depictions of great players. With the Ryder Cup in Rome next year, for both playing and watching, the hybrid golf midlayer from glenmuir.com is a fine addition to any round. Padded for warmth and water repellant it allows for great freedom of movement in the swing.

New togs done, settle down with a good book. Paul Hayward’s England Football: The Biography: 1872-2022 brings the team’s fascinating story to life, while for tennis fans Simon Cambers and Simon Graf’s biography The Roger Federer Effect is a vivid and entertaining account of what has made him on one of greatest of all time. Steve Thompson’s Unforgettable: Rugby, dementia and the fight of my life, is a powerful, moving account of his career and how it has changed his life.

Fitness and form

Set out best foot first by putting in the miles. Saucony.com has a standout in the Triumph 20. A light, bouncy trainer for runners looking for a well-cushioned ride. They are light but snug and the sole makes for an enormously vibrant stride, one of the best for the average runner or anyone easing back into a return to pounding the streets. Similarly excellent value are the Asics.com’s new Novablast 3. With a large stack of cushioning, they are lighter and have a better energy return in the step than earlier versions, making for a fine easy or distance run. A versatile trainer that will suit casual runners across the board.

For any sporting activity, ensure the basics are spot on with the men’s Saxx Kinetic Boxers and women’s Odlo Performance Light Sports Briefs, also from baselayer.co.uk. Both are designed with activity in mind, lightweight and with a contoured fit makes wearing them barely noticeable.

Combine them with Bam’s Lydford Bamboo Active joggers from bambooclothing.co.uk. Made predominantly from bamboo for an unfeasibly soft fabric from an environmentally friendly material, they make a similarly sumptuous set of seamless leggings too. Equally well made and with a very affordable price point beaybl.com has a great range, including the stylish strive shorts, ideal for sport or working out they go well with the seamless Balance V2 crop top, well-cut, snug and supportive it’s superb value for a quality product.

For taking to the water, davyj.com offers a fine range of innovative and striking swimwear. Their long-sleeve top is made from recycled nylon yarn and is slightly thicker than normal swimsuits for added warmth but without the weight of a wetsuit, ideal for cold swims or long days sailing.

Finally to end a day of competition or exercise, enjoy bedtime with the dagsmejan.co.uk recovery sleepwear. These are top-end pyjamas, ultra soft and comfortable that aid recovery by directing body heat back in toward muscles to enhance regeneration. Currently in use by two Premier League teams, a most agreeable way to take advantage of the land of nod.

Latest Stories

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a perfor

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Stastny, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night to extend their point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves as Carolina improved to 5-0-2 on its current streak. “From our standpoint, we did a lot of the things we wanted to do,” veteran forward Derek Stepan said. “We executed when we had the puck on our sti

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 3rd most discrimination calls in Canada, report says

    A Hockey Canada report released last week showed 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials across the country in 2021-22, and 71 of them were from the Hockey Eastern Ontario — the third most of any association in Canada. The report, which was released late last week, details the application of a new rule Hockey Canada introduced in August 2021 meant to address maltreatment. A penalty call for discrimination in minor hockey, women's hockey and senior men's hockey has resulted in a

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a

  • DeRozan, Bulls beat Wizards; Beal out with hamstring strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 115-111 on Wednesday night. The Wizards lost their fourth in a row and played without leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. He strained his hamstring Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and willl be re-evaluated next week. Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip. Vucev

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Stastny, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-0 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored in the second period, Pyotr Kochetkov got his second career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Saturday night to extend their point streak to seven games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored, and Kochetkov had 16 saves as Carolina improved to 5-0-2 on its current streak. Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in six games. Stastny gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 7:06 of the

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Oilers snap seven-game skid against Wild with 5-2 victory

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers finally found some success against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Oilers snapped a seven-game losing skid against Minnesota, defeating the Wild 5-2. “Each night is a new game, but at the same time they’ve kind of had our number in recent games. We wanted to put our best foot forward,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We needed a good start, they’re a good starting team. We did that and got better as the game went on”