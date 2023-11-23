The Christmas spirit is sweeping through local events, with Scrooge, comedy and downtown fun

‘Christmas Carol’ is back

Harlequin Productions’ “A Christmas Carol” returns to the stage Friday, Nov. 24. The company is building a new holiday tradition with its version of Charles Dickens’ holiday ghost story, which premiered in 2021. The production, directed and adapted by Harlequin artistic director Aaron Lamb, sticks pretty closely — but not entirely — to the familiar tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge (played for the third year by Terry Edward Moore of Seattle) and his redemption with the help of ghostly visitors. This year’s “Carol” features new sets, new effects and a cast that includes returning Carolers Xander Layden and Nathan Rice plus several new faces, including Shakespearean standout Scott C. Brown and Samantha Chung, who recently starred in Tacoma Arts Live’s highly regarded “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Back this year is the indoor snowfall that had audiences feeling the holiday spirit in 2021. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24-25 as well as Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-2, 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, plus Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $33-$57. For the Dec. 7, 14 and 16 performances, pay what you choose.

Pour yourself a cup of ‘Christmas Tea’

Oddball duo James (Aaron Malkin) and Jamesy (Alastair Knowles) celebrate the season with silliness in “O Christmas Tea,” making its third stop in Olympia. “Tea,” which evolves and changes each year, is entertainment in the mold of classic British pantos. (Think Monty Python or Mr. Bean.) Malkin and Knowles mix clever wordplay with physical comedy in “Tea,” happening at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $35-$75.

Jamesy (Alastair Knowles) is quite an eccentric character in the holiday comedy “O Christmas Tea,” coming to Olympia for two shows Saturday, Nov. 25.

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter

Yes, winter doesn’t officially arrive till Dec. 21, but the winter holiday season is here. Downtown Olympia gets the season off to a spirited start with LoveOly WinterFest on Sunday, Nov. 26. There’ll be music, dance, crafts, storytelling, cocoa, visits with Santa and more at the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s street party, happening from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fifth and Washington in Olympia. The party, which ends with a twilight tree lighting, is the start of a month of merriment, including Nutcracker selfie scenes, snow outside the Washington Center for the Performing Arts and the return of LoveOly Shop and Dine, which rewards those who spend money downtown with stamps that can be exchanged for swag. Also part of the run-up to Christmas: Parking is free downtown Dec. 12-24.

Freelance writer Molly Gilmore loves snow — provided it doesn’t fall on the roads. She talks about what’s happening in Olympia and beyond with 95.3 KGY-FM’s Michael Stein from 3 to 4 p.m. Fridays.