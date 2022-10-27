Get into the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show

The 55th Annual Southern Christmas Show will be held at the Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20. Here’s what you need to know:

The Christmas Show will feature over 400 merchants and vendors, designer rooms, a Christmas tree, Olde Town and Santa Claus. You can also enjoy the songs and sounds of the performers on the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage.

There will be a special preview night presented by Universal Windows Direct on Nov. 9 from 5-9 p.m. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to charity partner The Sandbox, an organization that supports the families of children with cancer or life-altering illnesses.

Beat the crowds by pre-shopping at the Early Bird VIP morning on Nov. 12 from 8-10 a.m. The first 250 VIP shoppers will receive a special commemorative ornament. No strollers, wagons or carts will be allowed at the event.

Tickets are available online and can be purchased at participating Harris Teeter stores. Tickets must be purchased in advance for groups larger than 20 people.

Location: 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Southeast Charlotte

Tickets: Purchase online or at participating Harris Teeters with a VIC card