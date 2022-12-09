A Christmas shout-out for sprouts – and Morecambe and Wise
Grace Dent’s list of Christmas “non-negotiables” (2 December) is admirable. I’ve added a couple of my own: (1) Sprouts – naysayers should try them quartered from the base, lightly fried in olive oil with cream and Dijon mustard; (2) Morecambe and Wise Christmas Special – any episode, but 1977 is my favourite; (3) Chips – I only allow myself one portion a month, but Christmas is special, so a second portion is permitted, and can be fancy like sweet potato fries; (4) Chocolate – any.
Jonathan Hauxwell
Crosshills, North Yorkshire
• Sad Christmas song aficionados (Letters, 8 December) need look no further than Elmo & Patsy’s Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer, with its timely warnings about drinking too much eggnog and forgetting to take medication.
Toby Wood
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
• Can you just clarify: when did “current” meaning “at the same time” become synonymous with “recent” meaning “in the past” (Quick crossword, 6 December)?
Polly Llwynfedwen
Brecon, Powys
• Many thanks for the goblet squat (Strengthen your heart, bones – and maybe even your brain: a beginner’s guide to weight training at any age, 8 December). I’m sticking to goblin mode.
Pete Bibby
Sheffield
• Why is the last letter of Lady Money’s surname always omitted?
Donal Manning
Heswall, Merseyside
