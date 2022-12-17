Christmas sales come early as toy prices slashed

Toy figurines of Santa Claus playmobil - VINCENZO PINTO/AFP

Nearly half of toys have fallen in price since the beginning of the year as retailers try to lure in customers struggling with the rising cost of living.

About 44pc of toys dropped in price between January and last month, according to PriceSpy, a price comparison website. Among toys that have been discounted by more than 10pc the fall has been 31pc on average.

Experts said post-Christmas sales had effectively started early as shops feared wider economic issues would force parents to cut back on spending.

The most popular toys that have fallen in price include the Rainbow High Cheer Jade Hunter doll, which fell by 57pc, from £49 in January to £20.99 in November.

The price of a Nerf N-Strike Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 toy gun dropped 44pc, from £57.64 to £32.04, while the Barbie Dreamhouse fell 29pc, from £268.62 to £189.99.

Other significantly discounted toys were the Playmobil City Recycling Truck, down 20pc from £24.95 to £20, Cubby The Curious Bear, down 40pc from £91.99 to £54.99, and the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, down 7pc from £74.98 to £69.99.

Playmobil products have fallen an average of 22pc since the beginning of 2022.

Natalie Berg, an analyst at NBK Retail, said many shops had panicked during last year’s supply chain crisis and over-ordered to keep shelves stocked and customers happy.

She said: "With a glut of inventory and subdued consumer demand, retailers are left with little choice but to slash prices. We’re now past the post-Black Friday quiet period where retailers attempt to revert back to full prices for a couple of weeks.

“The Christmas sales will come thick and fast now.”

Ms Berg said shoppers were looking for deals and being more selective with their purchases ahead of Christmas.

John Simkins, a retail expert at Santander bank, said shops would keep discounting prices over the next few months in an effort to reduce the amount of stock they hold.

Eddy Hargreaves, a retail analyst at Investec, said some toy and clothes prices were now falling because consumers had been “hit hard” by the rising cost of living and were not willing to pay higher prices for non-essential items.

He said: “Children’s ‘pester power’ is therefore diminishing in the run-up to Christmas. Because retailers therefore risk being left with excess stocks of these items, they are taking action to avoid that scenario by cutting prices, along, of course, with their own profits.”

Mr Hargreaves said he expected retailers to discount more products in the run up to Christmas in order to begin the new year with supply levels that are more in line with customer demand.