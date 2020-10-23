Best Christmas pyjamas 2020: Shop our top picks for men and women

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The Christmas countdown is on and we are desperately on the hunt for festive pyjamas to wear all day come 25 December.
In some households 24 December marks the highly anticipated moment when they get to open a Christmas Eve Box containing a fresh pair of PJs to slip into and wake up in on the big day.
For others, festive-style nightwear makes an appearance as soon as 1 December hits.
Couples or families may be taken by matching sets, while red two-pieces and tartan prints are popular designs come Christmas time, as well as sleepwear with snowflakes, snowmen and festive-themed slogans emblazoned on the front.
We have searched high and low for the best Christmas pyjamas for men and women to buy this year, because let’s face it, we already are living in our pjs now, so why not make it festive?
Shop our top Christmas pyjamas
Our top picks for women
Women’s Family Christmas Checked Pyjama Set | £25 from Marks and Spencer
Ladies’ Family Christmas Lights Pyjamas | £22 from Very
Reindeer PJs in a bag | £25 from Boux Avenue
Women’s Family Christmas Pyjama Set | £19.50 from Marks and Spencer
hush Astrid Foil Star Pyjama Set | £55 from John Lewis & Partners
Loungeable christmas super soft pyjama set with candy cane print | £24 (Was £32) from ASOS
Twilight Cotton Pyjama Set | £44.95 from Joules
Our top picks for men
Jersey Pyjama Set - Starboard Jolly Dogs | £60 from Boden
Men’s Family Christmas Pyjama Bottoms | £15 from Marks & Spencer
Men’s Family Christmas Pyjama Set | £19.50 from Marks & Spencer
Xmas Pudding Print Fleece Loungepants | £15 from Jacamo
Daddy Bear Family Pyjama Set | £14 from Matalan
Navy Matching Family Men’s Christmas Moose Pyjama | £30 from Next
Men’s Pyjamas Set Ultra Soft Cotton Flannel Loungewear | £22.99 from Amazon
Watch: Stylist, Antonia O’Brien, shares her working from home style tips