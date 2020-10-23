Best Christmas pyjamas 2020: Shop our top picks for men and women

Christmas is coming and we are on the hunt for festive pyjamas. (Joules)

The Christmas countdown is on and we are desperately on the hunt for festive pyjamas to wear all day come 25 December.

In some households 24 December marks the highly anticipated moment when they get to open a Christmas Eve Box containing a fresh pair of PJs to slip into and wake up in on the big day.

For others, festive-style nightwear makes an appearance as soon as 1 December hits.

Couples or families may be taken by matching sets, while red two-pieces and tartan prints are popular designs come Christmas time, as well as sleepwear with snowflakes, snowmen and festive-themed slogans emblazoned on the front.

We have searched high and low for the best Christmas pyjamas for men and women to buy this year, because let’s face it, we already are living in our pjs now, so why not make it festive?

Shop our top Christmas pyjamas

Our top picks for women

Women’s Family Christmas Checked Pyjama Set | £25 from Marks and Spencer

Womens Family Christmas Checked Pyjama Set More

Ladies’ Family Christmas Lights Pyjamas | £22 from Very

Ladies Family Christmas Lights Pyjamas More

Reindeer PJs in a bag | £25 from Boux Avenue

Reindeer PJs in a bag More

Women’s Family Christmas Pyjama Set | £19.50 from Marks and Spencer

Womens Family Christmas Pyjama Set More

hush Astrid Foil Star Pyjama Set | £55 from John Lewis & Partners

hush Astrid Foil Star Pyjama Set More

Loungeable christmas super soft pyjama set with candy cane print | £24 (Was £32) from ASOS

Loungeable christmas super soft pyjama set with candy cane print More

Twilight Cotton Pyjama Set | £44.95 from Joules

Twilight Cotton Pyjama Set More