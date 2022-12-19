Christmas presents ruined as Evri and Amazon dump gifts in heavy rain

Amazon delivery

Christmas presents have been ruined in the heavy rain after delivery firms dumped gifts outside homes.

Disgruntled shoppers have complained that their parcels were "absolutely obliterated" after drivers left them outside as the cold snap thawed, bringing heavy rainfall across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow-level warning for rain across southern parts of England and south Wales until 6am on Tuesday, while thousands of homes and businesses have been left under water by severe flooding as melting ice overwhelmed water mains.

With more rain forecast this week, customers have been advised to redirect their packages to neighbours or lockers, instead of a "safe place" that risks them getting wet.

Delivery firm Evri was branded a "disgrace" by shoppers who took to social media to complain.

One user, Mike, said:

Had a parcel delivered from #Evri today. Courier didn't knock on the door, I didn't receive an email or text saying the parcel had been delivered.



I step outside at 10pm, turns out the parcel has been sitting on my doorstep in the freezing rain for 7 hours. @Evri__Delivery — Mike 🐀 (@SomethingSpikey) December 19, 2022

Another tweeted an image on Monday morning, showing an Evri delivery driver dropping off a parcel in the early hours where it was left outside in the rain.

Charlotte called the firm a "disgrace" as she wrote:

How on Earth do #evri still operate? My parcel was delivered THIS MORNING AT 00:58am and left in the pissing down rain! Package is absolutely obliterated!!!!! Not even an email to say it was out for delivery or has been delivered! Fucking disgrace! @EVRi_Delivery #Evri pic.twitter.com/tufDfA8MMn — 🌺✨ Charlotte ✨🌺 (@xCharSeamanx) December 19, 2022

Amazon has also been accused of leaving packages out in the elements.

Peter Grant tweeted a picture of a sodden parcel, saying:

If I hadn’t decided to get something from my car before locking up for the night, this parcel would have been out all night. Do your drivers possess any common sense? — Peter Grant (@PeteGTE) December 18, 2022

He added:

The parcel was sent to us by a friend. I’ll be letting them know what happens to their delivery in the morning. pic.twitter.com/SmG82R2njD — Peter Grant (@PeteGTE) December 18, 2022

Lisa Webb, Which? consumer law expert, said: "The festive season is peak time for late, damaged or missing parcels. If your order arrives damaged or faulty, you can reject it and ask for a refund, repair or replacement.

“It’s important to remember that if something goes wrong with your delivery this Christmas, it’s the retailer and not the delivery company that you need to ask to fix the problem.”

An Evri spokesman said: “Our teams are working hard to safely deliver over three million parcels a day over the festive period and we apologise to any customers whose standard of delivery falls below our expectations.

“We train our couriers and share reminders of what is an acceptable safe place location, including in wet weather conditions. If customers aren't going to be in, we encourage customers to redirect their parcels to a neighbour, ParcelShop or Locker.”

A spokesman for Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

Some areas are preparing to see almost a month's rainfall within a couple of days, as the ice and snow from last week melt and showers begin.

On Monday, the Environment Agency had issued 13 flood warnings and dozens more flood alerts. Sussex and Dorset are likely to see the heaviest rain, especially on higher ground - where the Met Office said up to 80mm of rain may fall.

The great thaw after the cold snap has caused flooding

Thousands of homes and businesses across Sussex and Kent have been left without running water as a result of the changing weather. South East Water said about 15,000 customers had supply issues, while Southern Water said 20,000 customers were affected. Thames Water said it had received six times as many calls as usual over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service raised the avalanche risk level in Northern Cairngorms to "high".

The disruption is expected to continue through the week, with the AA issuing an amber-level traffic warning for Friday and Saturday, as rail strikes are expected to force people travelling for Christmas onto the roads.