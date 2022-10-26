Christmas Parade Attacker’s Bizarre Trial Ends in Guilty Verdict

Mark Hoffman/Pool/Getty

Darrell Brooks, the man who killed six people and injured dozens of others when he plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, was found guilty on six counts of intentional homicide on Wednesday.

The verdict puts to end a dizzying trial where Darrell Brooks represented himself, unsuccessfully arguing that he didn’t intentionally kill his victims.

Brooks now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.