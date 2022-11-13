Christmas movies for kids: A guide to 100+ family films to stream this holiday season

The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up by the fire and Christmas tree and have a movie marathon.

But as the days to Christmas tick away, there may not be enough time to find every Christmas movie to stream. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here is a compiled list of family-friendly films available on various streaming services for you to watch this holiday season.

From left to right, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and director Chris Columbus in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Amazon Prime

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

Elmo's World Happy Holidays!

Jim Henson's The Christmas Toy

Elmo Saves Christmas

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A Miser Brothers' Christmas

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Netflix

Angela's Christmas

Angela's Christmas 2

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Elf Pets Santa's St. Bernard Saves Christmas

48 Christmas Wishes

A Boy Called Christmas

David and the Elves

Home for the Holidays

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

Klaus

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas

Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Holiday Rush

Alien Xmas

Trolls Holiday

White Christmas

The Knight Before Christmas

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Disney+

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Sweet Home Alone

The Santa Clause

Santa Clause 2

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Santa Clauses

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Disney's A Christmas Carol (Jim Carrey version)

Mickey's Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol

A Muppet's Christmas: Letter to Santa

Prep & Landing

I'll Be Home for Christmas

Noelle

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Godmothered

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

Christmas...Again?

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Santa's Workshop

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

The Search for Santa Paws

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Ultimate Christmas Present

HBO Max

Elf

Fred Claus

A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story 2

The Polar Express

8-Bit Christmas

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Peacock

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the classic animated one)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

Long Way North

Madagascar A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase

Snowtime!

How Murray Saved Christmas

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Albi the Snowman

A Merry Mirthworm Christmas

Fishmas!

Santa and the Three Bears

Winslow, the Christmas Bear

My Dad is Scrooge

Alone for Christmas

The Dog Who Saved Christmas

Hulu

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the Jim Carrey version)

The Grinch

Trolls: Holiday in Harmony

Christmas at Cattle Hill

Arthur Christmas

Snow Day

Jingle All the Way

Deck the Halls

Prancer

A Christmas Wedding Tail

Apple TV+

A Charlie Brown Christmas

It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

A Year Without Santa Claus

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 100+ family Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, more