Christmas movies for kids: A guide to 100+ family films to stream this holiday season
The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up by the fire and Christmas tree and have a movie marathon.
But as the days to Christmas tick away, there may not be enough time to find every Christmas movie to stream. Don't worry, we've got you covered.
Here is a compiled list of family-friendly films available on various streaming services for you to watch this holiday season.
Amazon Prime
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
Elmo's World Happy Holidays!
Jim Henson's The Christmas Toy
Elmo Saves Christmas
Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
A Miser Brothers' Christmas
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Netflix
Angela's Christmas
Angela's Christmas 2
The Christmas Chronicles
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
Elf Pets Santa's St. Bernard Saves Christmas
48 Christmas Wishes
A Boy Called Christmas
David and the Elves
Home for the Holidays
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Klaus
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
Free Rein: The 12 Neighs of Christmas
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Holiday Rush
Alien Xmas
Trolls Holiday
White Christmas
The Knight Before Christmas
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Disney+
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
Home Sweet Home Alone
The Santa Clause
Santa Clause 2
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Santa Clauses
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Disney's A Christmas Carol (Jim Carrey version)
Mickey's Christmas Carol
The Muppet Christmas Carol
A Muppet's Christmas: Letter to Santa
Prep & Landing
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Noelle
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Godmothered
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
Christmas...Again?
Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Santa's Workshop
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
The Search for Santa Paws
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Ultimate Christmas Present
HBO Max
Elf
Fred Claus
A Christmas Story
A Christmas Story 2
The Polar Express
8-Bit Christmas
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Peacock
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the classic animated one)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
Long Way North
Madagascar A Little Wild: Holiday Goose Chase
Snowtime!
How Murray Saved Christmas
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Albi the Snowman
A Merry Mirthworm Christmas
Fishmas!
Santa and the Three Bears
Winslow, the Christmas Bear
My Dad is Scrooge
Alone for Christmas
Hulu
Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas (the Jim Carrey version)
The Grinch
Trolls: Holiday in Harmony
Christmas at Cattle Hill
Arthur Christmas
Snow Day
Jingle All the Way
Deck the Halls
Prancer
A Christmas Wedding Tail
Apple TV+
A Charlie Brown Christmas
It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
A Year Without Santa Claus
