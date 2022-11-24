Here Are All the New Christmas Movies and Holiday Specials Streaming in 2022

Everyone has their favorite classic Christmas movies that they turn to year after year, but sometimes you need something new — and if you’re looking for new Christmas movies in 2022, streaming services have you covered more than ever before.

Hallmark has a new holiday hub on Peacock, Lindsay Lohan is singing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ again in “Falling for Christmas,” Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman pop up in new Discovery+ originals; even Will Ferrell is back in the Christmas biz nearly 20 years after “Elf,” co-starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in the AppleTV+ Christmas musical “Spirited.”

To help you keep track, we’ve put together a complete guide to all the new Christmas movies streaming in 2022, where you can watch them, and when they debut.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Friday, Nov. 4

“A Holiday Homecoming” – Before Christmas, a town shelters foster children after a devastating fire.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Your Christmas or Mine?” – College sweethearts venture to surprise one another at their homes for Christmas, and are subsequently forced to stay with each others’ families for the holidays.

“Hotel for the Holidays” – The staff of a high-end hotel braves their way through the holiday season, starring “Riverdale’s” Madelaine Petsch and “Aladdin’s” Mena Massoud.

Friday, Dec. 9

“Something From Tiffany’s” – A woman receives an engagement ring intended for someone else, leading her to find love in an unexpected way.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Friday, Nov. 18

“Spirited” – A rendition of “A Christmas Carol” from the perspective of the ghosts, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

Sunday, Dec. 25

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” – The story of the epic journey of a boy, mole, fox, and horse, adapted from a beloved children’s book.

Discovery +

Discovery+

Friday, November 11

“A Christmas Open House” – A woman teams up with her high school crush to renovate her childhood home during the holidays.

“Designing Christmas” – Two home renovators go head to head during the holidays.

“A Gingerbread Christmas” – A woman develops feelings for her father’s bakery contractor while home for the holidays.

“One Delicious Christmas” – After inheriting a restaurant and an inn, a young woman solicits the help of a handsome chef to help her run her businesses.

Disney +

Marvel Studios/Disney+

Friday, Nov. 25

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – A hip hop rendition of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” – The Guardians of the Galaxy search for the perfect present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) in this MCU holiday special.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” – The Pentatonix acapella group searches for Christmas inspiration for new music.

HBO Max

Yana Blajeva/HBO Max

Thursday, Nov. 17

“A Christmas Story Christmas” – A sequel to the beloved “A Christmas Story” (1983), this film sees Ralphie seeking to give his son the perfect Christmas experience.

“Santa Camp” – A documentary set at a professional Santa training camp in New Hampshire.

Thursday, Nov. 24

“A Christmas Mystery” – A kid tries to figure out who stole the town’s coveted jingle bells.

“Holiday Harmony” – A singer/songwriter gets stuck in Oklahoma while driving to a Christmas concert.

Thursday, Dec. 1

“A Hollywood Christmas” – A Christmas movie director falls in love with a Hollywood exec.

Hulu

GAC

Tuesday, Nov. 1

“Catering Christmas” – The owner of a catering company lands a huge job during the holidays.

Friday, November 4

“Santa Games” – A mall looking for a new Santa conducts a series of trials to find their perfect Saint Nick.

“Christmas on Repeat” – A “Groundhog Day” homage that sees a woman stuck in an infinite loop on Christmas Day.

“All I Want for Christmas” – A young girl wishes to Santa that her divorced parents get back together, setting off a chain of hilarious events.

“My Christmas Fiancé” – A chef practicing in Italy is hired by her boss to pretend to be his wife for the holidays.

Sunday, November 13

“A Merry Christmas Wish” – A big-shot advertising exec returns to her family farm and sets up the annual Winter Wonderland with her childhood friend.

Thursday, November 25

“Merry Kiss Cam” – Two singles meet at a hockey game and romance ensues.

Tuesday, November 29

“Christmas at the Drive-In” – Sparks fly when a property lawyer looks to prove that a drive-in theater isn’t closed during the holidays.

Thursday, December 1

“I’m Glad It’s Christmas” – An aspiring Broadway star takes part in a small-scale Christmas production.

Sunday, December 1

“The Good Witch of Christmas” – In this “Christmas Thieves” sequel, Santa is forced to call for backup when he gets into a sleigh accident.

Friday, December 9

“The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge” – Friends partake in their annual “Binge,” where they are allowed to consume as many drugs and drinks as they want, on Christmas Day.

Lifetime

Lifetime

Saturday, Nov. 5

“Merry Swissmas” – A woman is forced to spend time with her ex-best friend, who is now dating her ex, at her mother’s inn opening.

Sunday, Nov. 6

“Well Suited for Christmas” – A fashion designer is tasked with creating a tuxedo for an eligible bachelor.

Thursday, Nov. 10

“Christmas on Mistletoe Lake” – A woman spends Christmas in the quiet hamlet of Mistletoe Lake.

Friday, Nov. 11

“The Dog Days of Christmas” – A woman and a veterinarian team up to save an animal rescue before Christmas.

Saturday, Nov. 12

“Reindeer Games Homecoming” – “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Sarah Drew stars as a woman who takes part in an annual Christmas fundraiser in an effort to keep her father’s memory alive.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Six Degrees of Santa” – A mother creates a Christmas program that allows Santas to give anonymous gifts.

Thursday, Nov. 17

“Sweet Navidad” – A Puerto Rican pastry chef is paired with another chef to create the perfect holiday menu.

Friday, Nov. 18

“A Country Christmas Harmony” – Former lovers and country music duo run into each other years after splitting up.

Saturday, Nov. 19

“Santa Bootcamp” – An event planner goes to a Santa Bootcamp to gather inspiration for a Christmas Gala.

Sunday, Nov. 20

“A Snow-Stopping Christmas” – An artistic director scrambles to save their theater when the owner announces she is planning to sell it.

Thursday, Nov. 24

“Baking All the Way” – A pastry chef travels to Wisconsin to acquire a secret gingerbread recipe.

Friday, Nov. 25

“Steppin into the Holiday” – A former Broadway star returns home and helps direct the local dance recital

Saturday, Nov. 26

“The 12 Days of Christmas Eve” – A businessman is given twelve shots at the same day to repair his relationships with his loved ones.

Sunday, Nov. 27

“A Christmas Spark” – A recent widow finds love again when directing a Christmas pageant.

Thursday, Dec. 1

“Serving Up the Holidays” – The owner of an upscale restaurant travels to a beautiful villa to study festive cooking.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” – A weather forecaster is forced to co-host a Christmas snow-cast with her arch-enemy.

Saturday, Dec. 3

“A New Orleans Noel” – Former college classmates are hired to work together, and sparks fly.

Sunday, Dec. 4

“Merry Textmas” – An app developer and a graphic designer spend Christmas together in Mexico.

Thursday, Dec. 8

“Scentsational Christmas” – A perfumer and a writer tag team a candle business.

Friday, Dec. 9

“A Recipe for Joy” – A food correspondent is sent to help a shy chef reopen his family’s diner.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” – An estranged mother and daughter get stuck in a church together during a Christmas Eve snowstorm, where they meet a handsome pastor and music teacher.

Sunday, Dec. 11

“Single and Ready to Jingle” – The Senior Vice President of a toy company ends up spending Christmas in a town devoted to the holiday in a travel mixup.

Thursday, Dec. 15

“Record Breaking Christmas” – An employee at the World Record Bureau travels to a small town that plans to break multiple holiday records.

Friday, Dec. 16

“A Christmas to Treasure” – Six friends return to their hometown for a holiday treasure hunt.

Saturday, Dec. 17

“The Holiday Dating Guide” – A dating expert attempts to make a man fall in love with her in 12 days to prove that her advice works.

Sunday, Dec. 18

“Wrapped Up in Love” – A town’s Christmas enthusiast is shocked when a handsome stranger shows up and seemingly loves the holiday even more than she does.

Netflix

Netflix

Tuesday, Nov. 8

“The Claus Family 2” – Santa Claus receives a special, unconventional request from a young girl.

Thursday, Nov. 10

“Falling for Christmas” – When a wealthy hotel heiress, played by Lindsay Lohan, suffers memory loss from a ski injury, a ski lodge owner takes her in to help her recover.

Thursday, Nov. 17

“Christmas With You” – A famous pop star falls for a widowed dad.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” – A widowed dad adjusts to life on a farm.

Thursday, Nov. 24

“The Noel Diary” – Based on a bestselling novel, the film follows an author who runs into a woman searching for her birth mother. Before long, the two realize they may be connected.

Friday, Nov. 30

“Christmas Full of Grace” – A man asks his friend to pose as his girlfriend for the holidays to save face with his traditional family.

Friday, Dec. 2

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” – “A Christmas Carol” character Ebenezer Scrooge is given one night to face his past.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

“Delivery by Christmas” – A courier races to return gifts to their rightful recipients after her deliveries are sabotaged by a coworker.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

“I Hate Christmas” – After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse races to find a partner in the days leading up to Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

“I Believe in Santa” – A woman is horrified to learn that her boyfriend is obsessed with Christmas: AKA her least favorite holiday.

Friday, Dec. 16

“A Storm for Christmas” – Airport workers and travelers are stuck at an airport together during a Christmas Eve storm.

Peacock (Hallmark Holiday Hub)

Hallmark

Friday, Nov. 4

“A Magical Christmas Village” – Life begins to mimic a young girls’ holiday figurine setup.

Saturday, Nov. 5

“Lights, Camera, Christmas!” – A woman steps in as a costume designer on a Hollwood holiday rom-com.

Sunday, Nov. 6

“All Saints Christmas” – An R&B singer returns home for the holidays, and when the media mistake her music producer ex for her boyfriend, her family insists he join them for Christmas.

Friday, Nov. 11

“In Merry Measure” – A woman is unexpectedly forced to coach a high school choir with her rival.

Saturday, Nov. 12

“Our Italian Christmas Memories” – Siblings attempt to recreate a family pasta recipe for their grandfather, who is suffering from dementia.

“The Royal Nanny” – An MI5 agent is tasked with keeping the Royal Family safe during the holidays.

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Christmas at the Golden Dragon” – The staff of the Golden Dragon restaurant struggles to keep the business afloat during the busiest time of year.

Friday, Nov. 18

“Inventing the Christmas Prince” – A young girl becomes convinced that her mother’s boss is a prince from a made-up story.

Saturday, Nov. 19

“Long Lost Christmas” – An interior decorator decides to surprise her mom with a Christmas gift.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” – Three brothers are unexpectedly forced to care for a baby together during the holidays.

Monday, Nov. 20

“When I Think of Christmas” – After returning home to help her mother move, a woman reconnects with a long-lost love.

Thursday, Nov. 24

“My Southern Family Christmas” – A journalist gets the chance to meet her biological father for the first time in the days leading up to Christmas.

Friday, Nov. 25

“A Royal Corgi Christmas” – A prince and a dog trainer work together to train a royal corgi.

“#Xmas” – A woman recruits fake family members for the perfect holiday photoshoot.

Saturday, Nov. 26

“Haul Out the Holly” – A woman gets involved in local festivities after returning home for the holidays.

“A Tale of Two Christmases” – A woman partakes in two Christmases: one where she spends time with a new crush, and one where she goes home to her family.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” – In the days before Christmas, a woman receives a romantic voicemail from a stranger.

Sunday, Nov. 27

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” – A woman faces multiple disasters after taking over her late grandma’s cookie business.

“A Holiday Spectacular” – A 1950s heiress puts her wedding on hold to dance at Radio City.

Friday, Dec. 2

“A Big Fat Family Christmas” – A photojournalist is unknowingly assigned to stage a photoshoot of her own family.

Saturday, Dec. 3

“A Fabled Holiday” – Childhood best friends reunite to visit a Christmas town.

“The Holiday Stocking” – An angel visits earth to help his sisters reconcile.

Sunday, Dec. 4

“Undercover Holiday” – A pop star returning home for the holidays must tell her family that her security guard is also her boyfriend.

Friday, Dec. 9

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year” – An optometrist brings color to a colorblind teacher’s holidays.

Saturday, Dec. 10

“Christmas Class Reunion” – Friends reunite at Christmas for their 15-year high school reunion.

“The Gift of Peace” – A long-time Christian has a crisis of faith during her second Christmas without her late husband.

Sunday, Dec. 11

“The Holiday Sitter” – A babysitter finds unexpected love with a handsome neighbor.

Friday, Dec. 16

“Holiday Heritage” – A woman encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa to heal wounds from their pasts.

Saturday, Dec. 17

“Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” – A widow’s Christmas wish for her son comes true.

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas” – A former actor debates the meaning of a poem ahead of her town’s annual Christmas Eve production.

