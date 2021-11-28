‘This is Christmas.’ Meet famous names of NASCAR at benefit for local children in need.

Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Shawna Robinson and Bobby and Donnie Allison will join nearly 40 other NASCAR personalities who plan to sign autographs at the longtime Stocks for Tots benefit in Mooresville.

The fan-favorite event returns after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s time to get back in action,” former Penske Racing South president Don Miller said in a Facebook video announcing the event is back.

Stocks for Tots has raised more than $1 million and distributed more than 60,000 Christmas toys to local children in need since Miller founded the event in 1989 with his good friend Bob Ebert, the late Rubbermaid executive.

They founded the all-volunteer North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame in Mooresville, through which they started Stocks for Tots.

Except for the venue, “nothing’s going to change” with Stocks for Tots this year, Miller said. “The price hasn’t gone up. It’s going to be $20 (admission.) And if you have some toys, that would be wonderful as well, but it’s not necessary.”

“$20: You can’t buy two gallons of gas for that,” NASCAR veteran John Dodson of Universal Technical Institute said in the video. “And we’’ll be helping abused and underprivileged children of Iredell County.”

New place, same mission

The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville. All proceeds will again benefit the nonprofit Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN of Iredell.

The venue replaces the event’s former longtime perch at NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville.

Current NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Matt DiBenedetto also are scheduled to sign autographs, along with five-time NHRA Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson.

Former driver and current FOX NASCAR analyst Phil Parsons plans to appear, along with two-time NASCAR champion Todd Bodine and such other retired drivers as Jeff Burton and Joe Nemechek.

H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler, former president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, also will greet fans.

Story continues

“This is Christmas,” Miller said in the video. “This is about children. This is about gift-giving. And I think that you all will get behind it. See you there.”

Tickets

$20 advanced tickets are available via credit card or cash at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, 119 Knob Hill Road, in Lakeside Business Park at Interstate 77 Exit 36 in Mooresville. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday and Fridays; and 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturdays. 704-663-5331.

Admission the night of the event is $20 at the door, cash only.