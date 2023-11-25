Christmas lights car access returns in Guernsey

Traffic access and parking restrictions in St Peter Port will be eased in the run-up to Christmas.

Pensioners and those with limited mobility will again be able to view the Christmas lights in St Peter Port by car.

Access applies to pensioners and disabled badge holders who are drivers or passengers.

It runs from 26 November to 1 January, 18:00-22:00 GMT, excluding Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Parking time limits in some town car parks are also being extended for all drivers during the festive period.

From 25 November until 2 January, a number of two-hour parking spaces, including all those on North Beach, will be extended to three hours.

A States spokesperson said the aim was to make it easier for all islanders to enjoy the seasonal festivities in St Peter Port and support local businesses.

