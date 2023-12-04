Christmas grotto could be ordered to close

The grotto has been operating near Frome since November

A Christmas grotto that was built without planning permission could be ordered to be taken down by a council.

The site, which offers families and children a meeting with Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the elves, has been operating near Frome since November.

Planning permission for the grotto was rejected in July and a follow-up application has been recommended for refusal by Somerset Council officers ahead of a vote to decide the matter on 5 December.

Somerset Council said its enforcement team is "aware of the unauthorised development" and would wait for the planning committee’s decision before deciding "whether or not any further action is required".

Visitors can pay for a meeting with Santa and Mrs Claus

Gordon Perry, who runs the grotto with his wife and brother-in-law, said it brings local children a lot of happiness.

The idea first started in their daughter's shop and they operated at a local farm shop for three years before switching to the new site at Critchill Manor estate this year after taking out a £22,000 loan to build new wooden lodges.

They said they planned for the lodges to be used as a grotto at Christmas and for the majority of the year they could be used as storage by a local football team.

Mr Perry said the land owner and a planning expert advised them that planning permission would not be needed but to apply just to make sure. They have spent £7,000 on planning fees only to see the plans rejected, he added.

'It's been a nightmare'

Organiser Gordon Perry says he loves seeing the children's faces

Mr Perry said it "would finish us" if they were forced to take down their grotto.

He said the family had spent money on the cabins and opened it without planning approval "because we wanted that continuity with families we have traded with in the past".

The grotto is fully booked every weekend until Christmas.

Mr Perry said they plan to appeal if the application is rejected for a second time.

Gordon and his son Corey visited the grotto.

Visitors who have already attended the attraction told the BBC they would be sad if it had to close.

Gordon, who brought his son and daughter to the site, said it was "great" to have a venue of its kind locally, without having to travel further afield.

The family took out a £22,000 loan to build new wooden lodges

Planning officers at Somerset Council have recommended the plans for refusal as it is in a rural location with no public transport links, meaning people would have to rely on private cars to get there which is against planning policy.

Selwood Parish Council has supported the application.