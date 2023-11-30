'Christmas at Graceland' on NBC: How to watch Lainey Wilson, John Legend's Elvis tributes

Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and The War And Treaty will perform during NBC's "Christmas at Graceland."

Some of music's biggest names — including John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey and Lainey Wilson — are set to honor Elvis Presley during NBC's "Christmas at Graceland" on Wednesday night.

The artists will come together at the King of Rock and Roll's home to "offer viewers an intimate look inside Graceland and convey how Elvis inspired them through his love of Christmas, music and song," according to a press release.

"It would be a blue Christmas without you down here in Memphis!" Lana Del Rey wrote in an Instagram post. "I just know you’re gonna have the best time tuning into Christmas at Graceland, there are so many different surprises and performances coming your way."

Riley Keough, Elvis' granddaughter, invites fans to see 'the magic that is Christmas at Graceland'

Elvis' granddaughter and actor and director, Riley Keough, is one of the executive producers behind the program and is also set to make special appearances throughout.

"My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special," Keough, the late Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, said in a statement. "With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis’s cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland."

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and promises to feature never-before-broadcast footage of Elvis.

When and where to watch NBC's 'Christmas at Graceland'

“Christmas at Graceland” will air Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10 p.m. ET and PT on NBC and Peacock.

The special immediately follows the network's annual presentation of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

How to stream NBC's 'Christmas at Graceland'

The Christmas special will be available for streaming on Peacock.

Graceland at Christmastime.

Who is performing during NBC's 'Christmas at Graceland?'

Post Malone

Lana Del Rey

Lainey Wilson

The War and Treaty

John Legend

Alanis Morissette

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY

