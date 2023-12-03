Christmas gift guide: 92 excellent present ideas from the Observer

Kids

Rev up the fun

Special delivery

To Father Christmas envelope. £8, thewhitecompany.com

90s baby

Tamagotchi. £20, selfridges.com

For a cold spell

George Weasley navy Harry Potter scarf. £16.95, joules.com

Set the stage

Create Your Own Theatre. £12, shop.roh.org.uk

Wacky races

Djeco Crazy Motors. £7.45 each, tickety-boo.co.uk

Throw shapes

Doodle crayons. £12, notanotherbill.com

100% faithful

The Traitors card game. £11.99, johnlewis.com

Good nightie

Organic cotton nightie. £57, ifonlyif.co.uk

Easy glider

Vintage scooter. £115, banwood.com

Santa’s little helpers

Meri Meri elf booties. £25, merimeri.co.uk

Teens

Lights, music, action

Sounds good

Sony wireless headphones. £48.41, amazon.co.uk

Zip it

Gilet. £45, marksandspencer.com

Hold the line

Rope wristlet for phone. £12, notanotherbill.com

Board book

How to Train Your Skateboard, by Jack Francis. £14.99, guardianbookshop.com

Glow up

Disney100 Edition Pink Beauty Light Wand. £30, charlottetilbury.com

Eau de bot

Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT. £60, johnlewis.com

Clean up

Filthy Faace vegan body/face bar. £14, wearefaace.com

Lavender haze

Lilac boots. £165, ugg.com

I lava you

Lava lamp. £35, argos.co.uk

Make faces

Make It Your Own face mask. £14.99, madbeauty.com

Women

Stylish treats with a touch of luxury

Who wears short shorts?

Brushed cotton boxers. £65, withnothingunderneath.com

In the hoop

Recycled brass hoop earrings. £19, cos.com

Bags of charm

Call Me knit bag. £150, hades-shop.co.uk

American idol

CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, A Life in Fashion, by Sunita Kumar Nair. £47.50, guardianbookshop.com

Tank girl

Pink knit tank. £89, nrbyclothing.com

Foot notes

Striped socks. £20, essentiel-antwerp.com

See red

Dora Larsen underwired lace bra. £65, matchesfashion.com

Heaven saent

Face Oil. £75, saentskin.com

Cosy toesies

Suede corkbed slippers. £55, thewhitecompany.com

Merry kiss-mas

True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon. £27, lisaeldridge.com

Men

Skip the boys’ toys for quality classics

Earn your stripes

Last Long Original Sock. £15, finisterre.com

Check in

Checked flannel robe. £69.95, seasaltcornwall.com

Wendy, I’m home

The Shining key ring. £6.99, bfi.org.uk

Holy trinity

La Mini Sélection Bois candles. £93 for three, byredo.com

Case closed

Leather essentials case. £120, stowlondon.co.uk

Hat trick

Wool-blend cap. £37, arket.com

The Bear necessities

Service Works canvas chef pants. £59, thehambledon.com

Red letter

Classic Sport rollerball pen. £15.99, moxon.london

Rambling man

Rambler mug. £35, uk.yeti.com

Bless you

Antibacterial handkerchief. £4.95, muji.eu

Gardens

Smart picks for green-fingered pals

Mini Monty Dons

Mud & Bloom children’s Christmas nature craft kit. £12.95, mudandbloom.com

Hold fire

Personalised log carrier. £71 with monogram, notanotherbill.com

Top of the topiary

Fiskars Quantum hedge shears. £99, selfridges.com

Light the way

Adlestrop lantern. £50, gardentrading.co.uk

Leaf a message

Monstera leaf sticky notes. £3.50, another-studio.com

Botanical beauty

Kew by F Gregory Brown print. £25, shop.kew.org

Pour you

Metal watering can. £20, toa.st

Soft touch

Signature Hand Care Caddy. £32, cowshed.com

Vine check

Tomato leaves incense sticks, pictured with holder. From £45, perfumesloewe.com

Grow your own

Rolife Cathy’s model greenhouse DIY kit. £39.99, amazon.co.uk

Beauty

Prepare to pamper

Let it glow

Universal Oil Lixirskin. £39, thehambledon.com

Change your spots

Makeup bag. £12.50, marksandspencer.com

Pore patrol

Foreo Luna cleansing and firming device. £119, johnlewis.com

Plump it up

Skinful collagen powder. £39.95, barebiology.com

Bat your lashes

Iremos rose gold eyelash curler. £6.47, amazon.co.uk

Highbrow

The Brow Kit, tweezer and brow pencil. £34, jonesroadbeauty.com

Ice, ice baby

Supreme Glow Manifesto Ice Cubes. £55, ameonskin.co.uk

Another dimension

Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow Palette. £65, selfridges.com

Feeling rosy

Flush Balm Stockholm. £32, meritbeauty.com

Mane attraction

GHD hot brush. £169, selfridges.com

Wellbeing

Warm their soul from top to toe

Pedal pusher

Men’s cycling top. £75, rapha.cc

Sleeping beauty

Fern print cotton eye mask. £20, desmondanddempsey.com

Personal trainer

Blue Campo trainers. £150, veja-store.com

Take a hike

Cotton walking socks. £20, genevievesweeney.com

See the light

Lumie Vitamin L SAD Energy Light. £100, argos.co.uk

Deep breaths

Water Meadow Breathing Balm. £45, bertioli.co.uk

Soothe the sole

Gaiam Ultimate foot massager. £10.49, johnlewis.com

Out of this world

Cosmoss Sacred Mist EDP. £68, harrods.com

Waterbed

Agapanthus hot water bottle cover. £28.50, lottiemurphy.com

Brush up

Copper body brush. £35, lumitylife.co.uk

Interiors

Artful homeware for happy homebodies

White lotus

Malaika Nile Lotus cocktail napkins. £70 for six, greeksbearinggifts.com

A touch of glass

Party coupes. £90 for four, fromourplace.co.uk

Sofa so good

Cushion. £50, lateafternoon.co.uk

Go big, go home

Maximalism: Bold, Bedazzled, Gold and Tasseled Interiors. £69.95, guardianbookshop.com

Your cup of tea?

Ceramic mugs. £95 for two, henryhollandstudio.com

A marble to behold

Marbelised tray. £78, beataheuman.com

Slow burn

Rebecca Proctor scalloped ceramic incense holder. £36, toa.st

Snake charmer

Serpent brass matchbox sleeve. £50, matildagoad.com

Feeling fruity

Enamelware fruit bowl. £65, falconenamelware.com

Check please!

Cotton check throw. £29.50, marksandspencer.com

Culture

Creative mates down to a fine art

Keep your marbles

Handmade Marbled Archival Box No 7. From £40, choosingkeeping.com

Flex your lexicon

League of the Lexicon game. £34.99, waterstones.co.uk

Next in line

Succession: the Complete Scripts. Four books, £17.60 each, guardianbookshop.com

For exhibitionists

National Art Pass. £56.25, artfund.org

Shelf improvement

Book subscriptions curated by the Guardian Bookshop team and guest editors including Liese Spencer, joint head of books for the Guardian, and neuroscientist Dean Burnett. From £55, guardianbookshop.com

You can always get what you want

Paul Smith x the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds T-shirt. £100, paulsmith.com

Cut from a different cloth

National Portrait Gallery offcuts cushion. £90, npgshop.org.uk

Style notes

Chanel Vintage Ribbons A5 sketch pad. £8.50, vam.ac.uk/shop

Slow news day

Delayed Gratification magazine subscription. From £48, slow-journalism.com

HB Christmas

Blackwing x Makers Cabinet pencils. £35 for 12, makerscabinet.com

Scene this?

Archive (2023) by Sofia Coppola. £55, mackbooks.co.uk

Pinspiratonal

The Future is Female pin badge. £3.50, shop.iwm.org.uk

All prices correct at time of publishing