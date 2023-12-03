Christmas gift guide: 92 excellent present ideas from the Observer
Kids
Rev up the fun
Special delivery
To Father Christmas envelope. £8, thewhitecompany.com
90s baby
Tamagotchi. £20, selfridges.com
For a cold spell
George Weasley navy Harry Potter scarf. £16.95, joules.com
Set the stage
Create Your Own Theatre. £12, shop.roh.org.uk
Wacky races
Djeco Crazy Motors. £7.45 each, tickety-boo.co.uk
Throw shapes
Doodle crayons. £12, notanotherbill.com
100% faithful
The Traitors card game. £11.99, johnlewis.com
Good nightie
Organic cotton nightie. £57, ifonlyif.co.uk
Easy glider
Vintage scooter. £115, banwood.com
Santa’s little helpers
Meri Meri elf booties. £25, merimeri.co.uk
Teens
Lights, music, action
Sounds good
Sony wireless headphones. £48.41, amazon.co.uk
Zip it
Gilet. £45, marksandspencer.com
Hold the line
Rope wristlet for phone. £12, notanotherbill.com
Board book
How to Train Your Skateboard, by Jack Francis. £14.99, guardianbookshop.com
Glow up
Disney100 Edition Pink Beauty Light Wand. £30, charlottetilbury.com
Eau de bot
Paco Rabanne Phantom EDT. £60, johnlewis.com
Clean up
Filthy Faace vegan body/face bar. £14, wearefaace.com
Lavender haze
Lilac boots. £165, ugg.com
I lava you
Lava lamp. £35, argos.co.uk
Make faces
Make It Your Own face mask. £14.99, madbeauty.com
Women
Stylish treats with a touch of luxury
Who wears short shorts?
Brushed cotton boxers. £65, withnothingunderneath.com
In the hoop
Recycled brass hoop earrings. £19, cos.com
Bags of charm
Call Me knit bag. £150, hades-shop.co.uk
American idol
CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, A Life in Fashion, by Sunita Kumar Nair. £47.50, guardianbookshop.com
Tank girl
Pink knit tank. £89, nrbyclothing.com
Foot notes
Striped socks. £20, essentiel-antwerp.com
See red
Dora Larsen underwired lace bra. £65, matchesfashion.com
Heaven saent
Face Oil. £75, saentskin.com
Cosy toesies
Suede corkbed slippers. £55, thewhitecompany.com
Merry kiss-mas
True Velvet Lip Colour in Velvet Ribbon. £27, lisaeldridge.com
Men
Skip the boys’ toys for quality classics
Earn your stripes
Last Long Original Sock. £15, finisterre.com
Check in
Checked flannel robe. £69.95, seasaltcornwall.com
Wendy, I’m home
The Shining key ring. £6.99, bfi.org.uk
Holy trinity
La Mini Sélection Bois candles. £93 for three, byredo.com
Case closed
Leather essentials case. £120, stowlondon.co.uk
Hat trick
Wool-blend cap. £37, arket.com
The Bear necessities
Service Works canvas chef pants. £59, thehambledon.com
Red letter
Classic Sport rollerball pen. £15.99, moxon.london
Rambling man
Rambler mug. £35, uk.yeti.com
Bless you
Antibacterial handkerchief. £4.95, muji.eu
Gardens
Smart picks for green-fingered pals
Mini Monty Dons
Mud & Bloom children’s Christmas nature craft kit. £12.95, mudandbloom.com
Hold fire
Personalised log carrier. £71 with monogram, notanotherbill.com
Top of the topiary
Fiskars Quantum hedge shears. £99, selfridges.com
Light the way
Adlestrop lantern. £50, gardentrading.co.uk
Leaf a message
Monstera leaf sticky notes. £3.50, another-studio.com
Botanical beauty
Kew by F Gregory Brown print. £25, shop.kew.org
Pour you
Metal watering can. £20, toa.st
Soft touch
Signature Hand Care Caddy. £32, cowshed.com
Vine check
Tomato leaves incense sticks, pictured with holder. From £45, perfumesloewe.com
Grow your own
Rolife Cathy’s model greenhouse DIY kit. £39.99, amazon.co.uk
Beauty
Prepare to pamper
Let it glow
Universal Oil Lixirskin. £39, thehambledon.com
Change your spots
Makeup bag. £12.50, marksandspencer.com
Pore patrol
Foreo Luna cleansing and firming device. £119, johnlewis.com
Plump it up
Skinful collagen powder. £39.95, barebiology.com
Bat your lashes
Iremos rose gold eyelash curler. £6.47, amazon.co.uk
Highbrow
The Brow Kit, tweezer and brow pencil. £34, jonesroadbeauty.com
Ice, ice baby
Supreme Glow Manifesto Ice Cubes. £55, ameonskin.co.uk
Another dimension
Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow Palette. £65, selfridges.com
Feeling rosy
Flush Balm Stockholm. £32, meritbeauty.com
Mane attraction
GHD hot brush. £169, selfridges.com
Wellbeing
Warm their soul from top to toe
Pedal pusher
Men’s cycling top. £75, rapha.cc
Sleeping beauty
Fern print cotton eye mask. £20, desmondanddempsey.com
Personal trainer
Blue Campo trainers. £150, veja-store.com
Take a hike
Cotton walking socks. £20, genevievesweeney.com
See the light
Lumie Vitamin L SAD Energy Light. £100, argos.co.uk
Deep breaths
Water Meadow Breathing Balm. £45, bertioli.co.uk
Soothe the sole
Gaiam Ultimate foot massager. £10.49, johnlewis.com
Out of this world
Cosmoss Sacred Mist EDP. £68, harrods.com
Waterbed
Agapanthus hot water bottle cover. £28.50, lottiemurphy.com
Brush up
Copper body brush. £35, lumitylife.co.uk
Interiors
Artful homeware for happy homebodies
White lotus
Malaika Nile Lotus cocktail napkins. £70 for six, greeksbearinggifts.com
A touch of glass
Party coupes. £90 for four, fromourplace.co.uk
Sofa so good
Cushion. £50, lateafternoon.co.uk
Go big, go home
Maximalism: Bold, Bedazzled, Gold and Tasseled Interiors. £69.95, guardianbookshop.com
Your cup of tea?
Ceramic mugs. £95 for two, henryhollandstudio.com
A marble to behold
Marbelised tray. £78, beataheuman.com
Slow burn
Rebecca Proctor scalloped ceramic incense holder. £36, toa.st
Snake charmer
Serpent brass matchbox sleeve. £50, matildagoad.com
Feeling fruity
Enamelware fruit bowl. £65, falconenamelware.com
Check please!
Cotton check throw. £29.50, marksandspencer.com
Culture
Creative mates down to a fine art
Keep your marbles
Handmade Marbled Archival Box No 7. From £40, choosingkeeping.com
Flex your lexicon
League of the Lexicon game. £34.99, waterstones.co.uk
Next in line
Succession: the Complete Scripts. Four books, £17.60 each, guardianbookshop.com
For exhibitionists
National Art Pass. £56.25, artfund.org
Shelf improvement
Book subscriptions curated by the Guardian Bookshop team and guest editors including Liese Spencer, joint head of books for the Guardian, and neuroscientist Dean Burnett. From £55, guardianbookshop.com
You can always get what you want
Paul Smith x the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds T-shirt. £100, paulsmith.com
Cut from a different cloth
National Portrait Gallery offcuts cushion. £90, npgshop.org.uk
Style notes
Chanel Vintage Ribbons A5 sketch pad. £8.50, vam.ac.uk/shop
Slow news day
Delayed Gratification magazine subscription. From £48, slow-journalism.com
HB Christmas
Blackwing x Makers Cabinet pencils. £35 for 12, makerscabinet.com
Scene this?
Archive (2023) by Sofia Coppola. £55, mackbooks.co.uk
Pinspiratonal
The Future is Female pin badge. £3.50, shop.iwm.org.uk
All prices correct at time of publishing