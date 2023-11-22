Christmas gift guide 2023: 101 Australian ideas for under $50

This is a good Christmas gift guide in more ways than one. Yes, we have compiled our most delightful, thoughtful or useful present ideas for family, friends and acquaintances (your kids’ teachers; the obligatory workplace secret Santa). Yes, our gift suggestions are largely from small businesses that are Australian-based, environmentally aware or socially conscious.

And yes, this gift guide is ultimately good for your budget. At a time when many Australian shoppers are being careful with their spending, below you will find more than 100 gift ideas for under $50.

We’ve listed items at their recommended retail price – during sale periods some prices may be lower at the checkout.

Visit again in the coming weeks for an extra 100 present ideas that cost a little more, and check in late December for the best last-minute options we could find.

How to use this gift guide

What do you want? You can search by gift category: something pretty for objects to have and to hold; something doable for books, crafts and activities to occupy hands and minds; something edible for things to snack and sip; something wearable for beauty, style and fashion products; and something educational for teachable moments, thrilling reads and mementos.

Who is it for? You can sort by the five personality types of Christmas: someone fun, someone classy, someone grumpy, someone geeky and someone adventurous.

Shopping for the work secret Santa, and don’t want to cause office offence? You can filter presents for someone I work with.

For kids, you can sort by age and development: someone under two, someone toddler-aged (two to three years), someone at preschool (four to five years), someone in lower primary (six to eight years), someone in upper primary (nine to 12 years), and someone teen-aged (13 and up).

When you spot something you like tap on the plus icon for more details, then hit “buy online” to go to the product’s website.

Our gift guide is selected by Guardian Australia’s lifestyle team, based on extensive product research (we’ve sifted through a lot of trash to find the treasure), our best judgment and what brings us joy. A spot in the gift guide cannot be bought. We may make some money from affiliate links from certain items featured in the guide but we do not prioritise retailers who have affiliate partnerships (or even know which ones have them). Because many of the gifts featured are from small businesses, some products may sell out. If you see something you want that is not available immediately, it is worth contacting the seller to place an order, ask for something else or find out when it will be back in stock.

default