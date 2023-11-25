The Christmas gift guide: 201 great gift ideas for £50 and under

Stocking fillers

Christmas morning marvels for under £20

Hold all the cards

Three-card wallet made from organic cork and recycled rubber. £16.50, loveliga.com

Check you out

Wash cloth from Hay, via Heals, made from durable cotton. £7, heals.com

Good hair day

Editors’ pick One hundred percent cotton Buki-print scrunchie from small British-Nigerian founded print business. £8, lollykiks.com

Leafing around

Sloth plant-decoration from a small, female-founded business. £6.50, another-studio.com

The long read

The Bedside Guardian: an annual collection of the best features, interviews and on-the-ground reporting from the past year. £16.99, guardianbookshop.com

Tame the mane

Water-based, petroleum-free hair pomade with ‘dragon’s blood’ resin. £19, triumphanddisasteruk.com

Sheet dreams

Night notes, printed in the UK on 100% recycled paper. £6.50, theeveryspace.com

Sock on

Kiss This socks from Revere the Residence, run by people with learning disabilities. £15, reveretheresidence.com

Nice spice

Sustainably packaged spicy chai tea from a company employing refugees. £5.95, nemiteas.com

Deck the hair

Santa and tree hair clips from cute kids’ accessories brand. £8, mimiandlula.com

Scaredy-cat

Hissing cat decorative stickers from London-based stationery shop. £8.50, choosingkeeping.com

It’s a date

Medjoul dates from ethical superstore Zaytoun, supporting Palestinian farmers. £5.90, zaytoun.uk

Beat box

Tin Mega Music Quiz – 600 questions for fans of every genre. All profits to Macmillan. £14.50, shop.macmillan.org.uk

En pointe

Pocket size keyring for the ballet lover. £7.50, shop.roh.org.uk

It’s not Terry’s

Chocolate clementine, handmade in London using natural colours from plants and flowers, and sustainable, ethically sourced cocoa. £15, Daylesford.com

Sugar and spice and all things nice

Panettone chocolate, featuring designs by artist Jesse Bevan Brown. Produced in Suffolk. £6.75, pumpstreetchocolate.com

Surf’s up

Surfer friendship bracelet-making kit, packaged in a reusable keepsake box. £13.99, Pipkits.com

Remix

Pencils made from recycled CD cases. £0.79 each, protecttheplanet.co.uk

Haus of cards

Editors’ pick Playing cards with a modernist twist from female-founded, Cornwall-based design studio. £15, blockdesign.co.uk

Cuddle monster

Cuddly dinosaur hatched out of a reusable egg from the Natural History Museum. £10, nhmshop.co.uk

Salad days

Organic mixed lettuce seeds, soil association-certified. £4, planetgoodearth.com

I should Coco

Bookmark made from recycled leather, produced to mark the V&A museum’s Chanel exhibition. £4, vam.ac.uk/shop

Oh tequila

A marg in a can – also comes in festive cracker form. £5.80, whiteboxcocktails.com

Catch me if you can

Gingerbread bath bomb. £5, lush.com

Token gestures

Personalised book of gift tokens from a small, family-run company near Bath. £15, fromyoutome.com

Let it dough

Christmas tree-themed handmade sensory dough from an eco-conscious brand in Yorkshire. £9.95, curiousitycorner.co.uk

All heart

Scented soap in a tin, with 100% of profits to Marie Curie. £7.99, shop.mariecurie.org.uk

Outdoor types

Clever kit and cosy bits for outdoor adventures

Ornithophile style

Bird Nerd cap, made on demand to reduce overproduction. £21, shop.birda.org

Rainbow wrench

Rainbow multitool and light from the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea. £9, shop.rnli.org

Jazz hands

Zig Zag lambswool gloves made in Scotland using Yorkshire‑spun yarn. £38, quintonchadwick.com

Finders keepers

Editors’ pick Canvas foraging bag with personalised leather casing from a small New Forest business. £34, manandbear.co.uk

Sea change

Every sale of this flask funds the collection of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles. £35, oceanbottle.co

Best in snow

Fleece-lined snow headband made by a family firm using polyester from recycled bottles. £28, mammut.com

Beach please

Cotton Hammam towel, a microplastic-free alternative to microfibre towels. £22, thedifferentkind.com

Bottleneck

Stretchy neckwarmer made from recycled plastic bottles – with UPF 50 sun protection. £17, shopping.rspb.org.uk

Wet, wet, wet

Plant-based, plastic-free anti-chafing cream for swimmers, surfers and divers. £13.99, oceanlube.co.uk

Great lengths

Swimming cap, a collab from indie British fashion brand Folk and Speedo. £25, folkclothing.com

Go your own way

A brass compass that can be personalised. £22, notanotherbill.com

Go hands-free

Recycled crossbody bag from a company that gives 1% of its revenue to help fight poverty. £30, cotopaxi.com

Give the slip

Soul Slipper indoor/outdoor camping shoes, in tree green, 100% recycled. £33.38, voited.co.uk

Twisted firestarter

Fire-starting set from a Bristol company that works with independent brands. £19.95, wildbounds.com

Seas the day

Cold-water swimming hat from Garvald Makers, who work with adults with learning disabilities. £30, thedifferentkind.com

Homebodies

Perfect pressies for happy hibernators

Blooming marvellous

Bloom pot and saucer, made in Scotland from salvaged navy blue rope. £20, oceanplasticpots.com

Coast is clear

Tea towel celebrating the colours of Cornish coastal town St Ives. £10, shop.tate.org.uk

Look what you made me brew

Editors’ pick Handmade ceramic ‘Taylor Swiftea’ mug. £15.61, etsy.com

X marks the spot

Noughts and crosses game, made with wood from sustainably managed forests. £19, boostology.co.uk

Waste not

Store Christmas leftovers in this trio of reusable food containers by a female-founded business. £26, elephantbox.co.uk

Grub’s up

Editors’ pick Food slang ‘Grub’ plate, handmade in Bath by a graphic design couple. £38, camdenclay.co.uk

Retro-fit

Relive the best decade ever with an In the 90s recycled jigsaw. One tree planted for every sale. £17, theeveryspace.com

Flour power

Rolling pin with sunflowers: for every item sold, this family-run business in Poland donates £5 to its neighbour, Ukraine. £36, thedifferentkind.com

Did you mist me?

Plantsmith plant mist, made with all-natural, vegan ingredients. £14.99, johnlewis.com

Find your lobster

Hand painted lobster side plate, from a set of four designs. £49.99 for four, souschef.co.uk

Off the wall

Wall banner. Everything from this online store is handmade in the UK. £30, thechuffedstore.com

Water off a duck’s back

Eco-friendly umbrella, made from nine plastic bottles and sustainably sourced birch wood. £36, originalduckhead.com

To lunchtime and beyond

Reusable space sandwich wrap from a family-run eco gifts business. £6.95, thecotswoldecocompany.co.uk

Pull up to the egg cup

Handmade Grace Jones egg cup, supports the National Portrait Gallery. £25, npgshop.org.uk

Snug as a bug

Recycled wool blanket, made in Wales. Every purchase supports the RSPB. £27, shopping.rspb.org.uk

Change of plan

Wipeable weekly planner, endlessly reusable. £26.50, onceuponatuesday.co.uk

Green fingers

Hand-shaped salad servers made from olive wood ethically sourced in Kenya. £15.50, socialsupermarket.org

The shape of water

Memphis one-litre watering can, supporting UK creative students and graduates. £35, notjustashop.arts.ac.uk

Shear bliss

Pruning shears by a female-led brand, in recycled packaging, with carbon-neutral delivery. £22, leafenvy.co.uk

Table manners

‘Please leave by nine’ linen napkin from family-run company in Cheshire. £28 for two, avalonhome.co.uk

Bits and bobs

Trinket tray made from recycled marine plastic, by Buoy at NiMi Projects. £15, nimiltd.com

In the frame

Personalised name prints from a London-based husband and wife team. From £8, alfandbetprints.com

Cat nap

Cat’s Head linen cushion cover from a young British designer. £45, jessicarussellflint.co.uk

Light up

Tall stack candle in teal by Yod & Co, founded by a Central Saint Martins graduate. £20, notjustashop.arts.ac.uk

Lawn and order

Handmade oak hand rake from a small family business in Devon. £32, mrfoxsgarden.com

Soap star

Palmarosa-vetiver hand soap in a recycled bottle from a Norfolk father and daughter company. £18, thehambledon.com

Bright young things

Ten percent of profits from these candles are donated to mental health charities. From £16, sevenseventeen.com

Magic mushrooms

For forgetful plant parents: hand-blown glass micro-dousers drip water into the soil. £24.95 for 3, bubblegumstuff.com

Third serve feminism

Feminist decorative plate, from a not-for-profit independent store in Bristol. £26, priorshop.uk

Mini milk

A 6cm milk jug from a Cumbrian social enterprise supporting people with learning difficulties. £4, westhousepottery.co.uk

Strike back

Wonder Woman matches, from site that supports small, independent businesses. £7.50, giveadamngift.com

Brush with greatness

Editors’ pick Broomcorn brush handmade in Wales and fully biodegradable at the end of its life. £30, rosaharradine.com

Kids

Big joy for small people

Abba-solutely fabulous

We’re digging the Dancing Queen holographic pin. £8, shopmerch.abbavoyage.com

(No) panda eyes

Reusable bamboo makeup pads. £13.95 for 10, cheekywipes.com

Sea-sy rider

Sealife cycle helmet made from recycled plastic and sustainable bamboo fibres. £34.95, micro-scooters.co.uk

Keep truckin’

Dumper truck. Part of Green Toys’ 100% recycled OceanBound Collection. £21.99, greentoys.co.uk

Guitar hero

Guitar cookie cutter from an independent brand based in Northumberland. £5.95, re-foundobjects.com

Doggy doodles

Five percent of The Dog’s Dinner, a storybook to colour in, goes to dogs’ charities. £6.99, etsy.com

Little dipper

UV protector swim top made from sustainable materials by a carbon-neutral certified company. £36, toastiekids.com

Tread lightly

Jess Cartner-Morley’s pick Go Vegan socks, organic and vegan. £15, goodguysdontwearleather.com

Warm fawn

Doris Deer knitted gloves from small brand committed to reducing plastic and waste. £14, rockahulakids.com

All is calm, all is bright

Calm LED lightbulb uses 90% less energy than a traditional halogen bulb. £29, oliverbonas.com

Hot sloth

Microwavable sloth filled with lavender and grains. £9.95, grahamandgreen.co.uk

You’re having a giraffe

Paper giraffe head made from FSC-certified paper/card. £10.99, clockworksolder.co.uk

Get happy

The Happiness Boost pulse point roller collection is natural and cruelty-free. £14.95, clarityblend.com

iCare

iPhone case made from biodegradable materials with carbon-neutral shipping. £25, wavecase.co.uk

Play with your food

Start combatting food waste early with this wooden wonky vegetable playset. £29.95, babipur.co.uk

Total babe

‘Adopt’ a secondhand soft toy, like this pig, repaired and repackaged to look like new. From £7, lovedbefore.london

Baby beanie

Editors’ pick Blue eyelash beanie. £20, urbanoutfitters.com

A bug’s life

Build your own plastic-free wooden bug hotel. £13.95, bakerross.co.uk

Little chef

Children’s apron from a Yorkshire-based company. £14.50, plewsy.com

Be resin-able

Resin craft kit from a small, sustainable craft business. £35, craftyjezebels.com

Bee’s knees

Honeysuckle beeswax balm refillable compact. £17.50, andreagarland.co.uk

No place like gnome

Christmas gnome biscuit baking set, containing locally produced ingredients. £12.99, craftandcrumb.com

Hot property

Editors’ pick Liberty-print personalised ‘initial’ hot water bottle. £24, catherinecolebrook.com

Big ’arted

Jumbo watercolour pencils, packaged in a personalised tin. £10.99, cottontwist.co.uk

Fashion fans

Something stylish for special someones

Cute as a button

Jess Cartner-Morley’s pick Limited edition Chanel button necklace, made from upcycled designer buttons. £48, made-by-adele.squarespace.com

Dream on

Golightly marigold-print eye mask, made from deadstock fabric. £15, joanieclothing.com

Darn good

Carlyle socks, made in the UK from recycled cotton and polyester. £18, socko.shop

Tree top

Stained glass tree-of-life design long-sleeve top from an eco-minded brand. £37, happyearthapparel.com

Lucky dip

Herd ‘The Lido’ plastic bag, made from recycled plastic bottles. £22, thebristolartisan.com

Glass act

Vincent sunglasses, from a British indie brand in Cheltenham. £32, oliveclothing.com

Kimono-ver, baby

Jess Cartner-Morley’s pick Acer-print kimono in green and stone, from an independent, family-owned label. £48, onehundredstars.co.uk

Cotton on

Norio Knots cotton necklace kit. £16, etsy.com

Cash float

Recycled polyester wallet with water-resistant lining. £21.95, passenger-clothing.com

A real gem

Cara gemstone beaded ring with recycled silver. £30, pearlsandpomegranates.com

Lady garden

Liberty-print knickers, made from excess fabric. £30, opioneers.co.uk

Good apples

‘Apple-leather’ slim glasses case, made with waste from the apple juice industry. £25.90, naoadesign.com

Heading nowhere

Two-colour Nowhere organic cotton baseball cap. £34, brotherswestand.com

Let it slide

Adidas slides from Schuh, which offers a £5 voucher for any old shoes (not just Schuh shoes). £20, schuh.co.uk

Boxing clever

Unisex boxer shorts, made from organic cotton poplin. £50, teklafabrics.com

Stay hip

Colour-block 1.5l hip pack made from remnant fabric saved from landfill. £29, endclothing.com

Happy feet

Toms slip-on shoes, made from recycled cotton. £44, toms.com

Top of the crops

Sheer boxy cropped top, made from secondhand fabric. £42, nyoostore.com

Ts & Seas

Unisex Save the Sea T-shirt from an ethical Cornish surf brand. £40, finisterre.com

For old tie’s sake

Recycled Italian geometric-print modern neck scarf, made from recycled cotton. £39, neemlondon.com

To cap it off

Multi-coloured panel cap, made in weekly batches by a producer in West Yorkshire. £45, thecapalog.com

So ear, so far

Horizon hoop earrings, handmade in the UK. £24, koajewellry.co.uk

Keep your mitts on

Tile-pattern mittens, spun and dyed in Scotland, and hand-finished in Margate. £38, roveknitwear.com

Weave some magic

Woven belt, made from plastic bottles recovered from the sea. £34.95, swolepanda.com

Copa-bandana

Carnival-print bandana scarf from a slow-fashion champion. £25, toa.st

The stripe is right

Jess Cartner-Morley’s pick Stripe cotton jumper, made in London from deadstock materials. £39, omnes.com

Souks you

Floral slippers, handmade in Morocco. £46, bohemiadesign.co.uk

Animal lovers

Cool for cats – and dogs, birds, foxes etc

Pampered pooch

Dog water bottle with a built-in purifier. £23, lovemyhuman.co.uk

Best in show

Vegan leather collar available in a range of pastel shades. £27, barclondon.com

Soggy doggy

Quick-drying dog towel made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. From £25, dockandbay.com

Make fetch happen

Dog balls – a trio of colourful throw toys. £8.99, fatface.com

Let sleeping dogs lie

Pet bed made from cotton with a polyester filling. £29.99, fatface.com

Rockin’ robin

Garden bird tree decoration set, in sustainably sourced birch wood. £25, fearlessflamingo.com

Mucky pup

Dog shampoo bar. This small, independent UK brand plants a tree for every order. £10, kind2.me

Freshen up

Clothes freshener: 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free. £24, bymatter.com

The cat’s whiskers

Cat-print apron made from organic cotton. £30, ummpixies.com

Give a fox

Scandi-inspired fox keyring in acrylic and cherry wood, handmade in Brighton. £22.50, lauradanby.co.uk

Regal beagle

Personalised royal pet portrait. Is your pet a queen of hearts or king of the house? £24.99, thepawtrait.com

Pooch pouch

Personalised dog treat pouch, handmade in the New Forest from sustainably sourced British leather. £26, sbri.co.uk

Bone appétit

Hand-painted ceramic treat jar. £22.50, oliverbonas.com

Feline good

Catnip toy: support Battersea cats and dogs with every purchase. £6, shop.battersea.org.uk

A bird in the hand

Hand-drawn parakeets tea towel. Packaging is printed on wildflower-seed paper, for sowing. £16, laurabarnes.co.uk

The cat that got the cream

Hand-thrown porcelain cat bowl, featuring illustration by Victorian artist Louis Wain. £35, cheshireandwain.com

Tease out

Editors’ pick Cat teaser made with offcuts from leather cat collars. £29, cheshireandwain.com

Pug life

Customised bandana with your dog’s name embroidered in chain stitch. £22, pineandbear.co.uk

Fitness fanatics

Fit kit for sweating with style

Top out

Ethically made organic cotton bouldering T-shirt. £20, girigiri.co.uk

Stretch armstrong

Organic cotton natural yoga belt, 2.5 metres. £8.50, yogamatters.com

Another spin

Cycling shorts by Girlfriend Collective, made from 17 recycled water bottles. £40, yogamatters.com

Wash and go

Wash bag made from waterproof recycled materials. £30, stubbleandco.com

Don’t sweat it

Editors’ pick Antibacterial sweat bag 100% made from recycled plastic bottles. £35, lapochette.co

Hue and dry

Mini towel: every purchase includes a donation to testicular or cervical cancer charities. £5, myoddballs.co.uk

A hop, skip and a jump rope

Jump rope from a small, founder-run, eco-minded business. £19.99, doperopes.co.uk

Work it out

Organic cotton gym bag. £30, unikclothing.co.uk

Tinsel toes

‘I don’t sweat. I sparkle’ ankle socks made from 70% recycled materials. £10, bimbleandbolt.com

Join the resistance

Resistance band handmade using recycled inner tubes and bike tyres. £28, paguroupcycle.com

Keep rolling

Release and stretch foam roller to massage and unknot your muscles. £16, ampwellbeing.co.uk

Eco audio

Earbuds made from recycled plastics and bamboo. £49.99, thehouseofmarley.co.uk

Cool, balm and collected

Healing Alternatives CBD Balm, made from natural ingredients, 120ml. £37, healingalternatives.co.uk

Om the go

Yoga mat bag made in Madagascar by ethical and sustainable methods. £20, ladinayoga.com

Foodies

Tasty treats and edible accessories

Tasting notes

Meera Sodha’s pick Joy recipe book – for your own creations. Ethically sourced paper and plastic-free packaging. £29, papier.com

Good pud

Vegan, organic, small-batch Christmas pudding. £3.50, rootsandwingsorganic.com

G&Trees

Carbon-negative dry gin (one square metre of native UK woodland planted for each bottle). £39, cooperkingdistillery.co.uk

Raise the bar

Cornish sea salt dark Fairtrade chocolate. All profits go to Shelter. £5, shop.shelter.org.uk

Choc-a-blocks

Christmas selection brownie box from an independent store in Macclesfield. £16, yasbean.co.uk

Smashing pumpkins

Ravneet Gill’s pick Hogweed curry chutney made from leftover Halloween pumpkins. £4.25, thedifferentkind.com

A taste of Tuscany

Tom Hunt’s pick Extra-virgin olive oil from a Tuscan producer that uses regenerative farming methods. €35, agricolamaraviglia.net

Flavour of the month

Benjamina Ebuehi’s pick Make 2024 the year you cook more mindfully, with this Seasonal Eating calendar. £19.50, mainlybreakfast.co.uk

Aim to peas

Queen Carlin peas. British-grown and sustainable. £10 for two jars, boldbeanco.com

Cherry on top

Muzzi black cherry and chocolate chip panettone. £17.99, souschef.co.uk

Picante pot

Las Hermanas paprika, smoke-dried using oakwood in Extremadura, Spain. £2.75, shop.ibericarestaurants.com

You had me at merlot

Fiona Beckett’s pick Twelve Giants Merlot: juicy red in ‘bottle’ made from recycled and recyclable paper. £13.99, Laithwaitesco.uk

La vie en rosé

Prosecco rosé – there’s a donation to marine charities with every bottle sold. £13.99, seachangewine.com

Carb loading

Carbonara organic cotton tote bag with designs by indie brand Quite Nice Clothing. £10.50, souschef.co.uk

Cheese yourself

Harissa and cumin cheese biscuits from Island Bakery, made on the Isle of Mull. £3.79, islandbakery.scot

Sweet like …

Single-origin hot chocolate from an independent brand in Shropshire. £10, hundredhousecoffee.com

The need for seed

Tamal Ray’s pick Vegetable seeds. This company has a great selection, including unusual and heritage varieties. From £2.45, realseeds.co.uk

Get the scoop

Infinity Scoop, from a brand that specialises in homemade east African homewares. £23, qasaqasa.co.uk

Best shot

Salvador Chelazos coffee from an ethical Leeds-based brand. £11.50 for 250g, northstarroast.com

Smart cookies

Christmas New York cookies from an independent brand. £22, crumbsanddoilies.co.uk

Spice things up

Yotam Ottolenghi’s pick Salsa macha, made in small batches by Mexican-born food writer Karla Zazueta. £7.50, mexicanfoodmemories.co.uk

Toast of the table

Recycled, handmade wine glass from a company committed to sustainable practices. £15 each, britishstandard.co.uk

Wylde things

Yotam Ottolenghi’s pick Wylde Market gift voucher: small-batch miso, pickles and more from producers and farmers. From £50, wylde.market

Wedged in

Put a lid on your stinky cheese! Stilton in a jar. £22.95, paxtonandwhitfield.co.uk

Make a splash

Red wine napkins made from pre-loved fabrics. £15, studio-mink.co.uk

In good taste

These Delicious Things recipe book: a collection from more than 100 top UK chefs and food writers. Published to support children living in food poverty. £25, waterstones.com

Beauty buffs

Lotions, potions, lippies and balms, hand-picked by our beauty editors

Elixir of youth

Sali Hughes’ pick Universal cream cleanser by Indu. Skincare for teens, British and refillable. £16, indu.me

Rock it

Charlotte Tilbury Rocket Girl lipstick. Supports Rocket Fund, Elton John’s Aids Foundation. £29, spacenk.com

No sweat

Fussy x Parma Violets starter pack. Natural deodorant in a recycled plastic case. £15, getfussy.com

Pout perfector

Skin food lip balm by Weleda, organic and natural. £7.75, cultbeauty.co.uk

Good practice

Ultra caring vegan body balm by Nursem, which donates to nurses and midwives. £11.99, nursem.co.uk

Lovely locks

Silke London silk hair ties, which help protect hair from breaking or tearing. £21, cultbeauty.co.uk

Sea legs

Anita Bhagwandas’ pick Atlantic kelp and magnesium body wash. Sulphate-free, and in a 100% recycled bottle. £35, renskincare.com

Scentsational

Refillable scent library by Penhaligon’s. Purchase supports worker wellbeing. £30, selfridges.com

Keep balm and carry on

L’Occitane Petit Remedy all-purpose beauty balm – plastic-free, and 100% natural. £12, uk.loccitane.com

Liquid sunshine

Brightening saffron serum from a small, Indian-owned brand. £35, ranavat.com

Mane attraction

Kitsch microfibre, quick-drying hair towel. £19, lookfantastic.com

So fresh, so clean

Jones Road fragrance – promises that ‘just stepped out of the shower’ scent. £39, jonesroadbeauty.com

Hydration station

Anita Bhagwandas’ pick Hydration Heroes, two mini creams from natural ingredients brand Sunday Riley. £27, spacenk.com

Holy smoke

Earl of East incense cones, from an independent London brand. £18, earlofeast.com

Santa Claws

Open-shape claw clip, made from recycled materials. £14, mykitsch.com

Face to face

The Non Negotiables skincare starter set, from female-founded brand Trinny London. £29, trinnylondon.com

Mirror, mirror

Sali Hughes’ pick Chanel mirror duo, two mirrors (one standard, one magnifying) in one bright compact. £40, chanel.com

Lip service

Clarins lip oil set, packed in a pouch made from recycled material. £25, clarins.co.uk

All prices correct at time of publishing