Christmas fast food and coffee shop menus launch across the UK from Greggs to Pret

Costa’s new drinks are all themed around Toblerone - but they’re not the only ones with new flavours on the menu (Costa Coffee)

Let’s be honest: Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without the food. When you’re out and about doing your Christmas shopping, there’s no better feeling than stopping off at your favourite food haunt to try their holiday range.

Now is the time to start trying them out, with brands like Costa and Starbucks already launching their festive menus.

Here’s a look at what a number of food brands are doing for the holiday season this year, as well as which ones have started selling them already.

Subway

From November 9, Subway’s festive range is back with a bang, including a number of Christmas-themed sandwich options:

Turkey Stack Sub : A festive Sub with all the fillings and trimmings, including sliced turkey breast, maple-smoked streaky bacon, crispy hash browns, and fresh veggies

Dipping Gravy Pot : The perfect pairing for any festive feast

V.I.Brie SubMelt: Brie, American-style cheese, maple-smoked streaky bacon, caramelised red onions. and sweet onion sauce

Mini Pigs In Blankets Pot

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cookie (available individually, as a three-pack, or in a box of 12)

Greggs

Pigs Under Blankets Baguette A tasty baguette with all the trimmings. Except sprouts (obviously!). Perfectly cooked pork sausages with smoked sweetcure bacon topped with pork, onion & sage stuffing, wonderfully garnished with cranberry and port sauce in a freshly baked crusty white baguette.

Festive Bake Like the obligatory pair of socks in your stocking every year or the office party that always gets out of hand, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without a Festive Bake. Made from a delicious crumb topped pastry, filled with pieces of cooked chicken, sage & onion stuffing and cooked sweetcure bacon, covered in a creamy sage & cranberry sauce.

Vegan Festive Bake Christmas is coming, and this year there’s something for everyone. Taking inspiration from the original masterpiece, the Vegan Festive Bake has been made from delicious puff pastry, filled with savoury flavour Quorn™ mycoprotein pieces, sage & onion stuffing balls and vegan bacon crumb, wonderfully finished with a mouth-watering sage & cranberry sauce.

Christmas Lunch Soup We’ve turned your Christmas dinner favourites into a handy, enjoy on-the-go soup. Made with diced smoked bacon, pork sausage, tasty chicken, turkey, sage & onion stuffing and vegetables, blended with a delicious mix of herbs and spices. It really is Christmas in a cup!

Pigs in Blankets (In shops from December 6)Everyone’s favourite Christmas snack is back in time for the festive season. These tasty little bangers need no introduction. Cooked pork sausages, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, packed into a handy little pot to enjoy on the go, at your desk or cosied up in bed (we won’t judge!)

What’s more, we can likely expect more festive treats from Greggs. To celebrate the beginning of the festive season, the food chain is also hosting a series of exclusive Festive Bake Brunches across the country in London, Manchester, and Newcastle this month.

With the final one in Newcastle taking place on November 26, the full festive menu will be unveiled by then.

Pret a Manger

Pret subscribers will be pleased to know that its festive drinks are included in the monthly subscription fee – but even if you’re not subscribed, you can still tuck into these wintry delights:

Boxing Day Toastie (with cheddar cheese, pulled ham, turkey, and our herby pork stuffing and a dollop of caramelised onion chutney and sage mayo)

Hog Roast Mac and Cheese

Beet Wellington Baguette

Macaroon Hot Chocolate

Praline Latte

Classic Gingerbread Latte

Christmas Lunch Sandwich

Pigs in Blankets Roll

The Christmas Baguette

Brie, Pistachio & Cranberry Baguette

Pret is bringing back old classics and new treats for Christmas 2022. (Pret)

Costa Coffee

From November 3, Costa is bringing back festive favourites both new and familiar. The new additions to the menu are highlighted here in bold:

Toblerone Latte

Toblerone Hot Chocolate

Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese

White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin

Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake

Crispy Festive Wreath

Vegan P’gs & Blankets Panini

Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie

Pigs & Blankets Panini

Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini

Turkey Feast Sandwich

Starbucks

Joining Costa from November 3, Starbucks is also pulling out all the stops for the holiday season. You can expect to see a number of new drinks and food options on the menu, such as: