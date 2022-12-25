Christmas Eve bus crash on B.C. Highway 97C sends 53 people to hospital

A passenger bus involved in a major crash on the Okanagan Connector has sent 53 people to hospital. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Officials say a major crash involving a passenger bus on B.C. Highway 97C, near the Loon Lake exit of the Okanagan Connector, has sent 53 people to hospitals Saturday evening.

DriveBC, the communications arm of the B.C. Ministry of Transportation, first tweeted that there was a "vehicle incident" that shut the highway around 7 p.m. PT.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the incident has prompted Interior Health, the local health-care authority, to initiate a Code Orange response to provide emergency care. The term Code Orange is used to describe "mass casualty or disaster" situation at hospitals.

Medical teams are receiving the patients in Penticton Regional Hospital, Kelowna General Hospital and Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Care in Merritt.

"In these situations, Interior Health activates staff in critical care areas such as the emergency department, medical imaging and surgery to support urgent patients," Dix said. "My deepest gratitude to the first responders and medical teams who responded immediately to the call."

Premier David Eby expressed his condolences to the people injured in the crash through social media.

"Shocked and saddened by the news of a serious bus accident between Merritt and Kelowna on the Okanagan Connector," a Twitter post from Eby read.

DriveBC said the highway connecting Merritt and Kelowna has been closed in both directions as of 7:30 p.m. PT.

More updates to come.