Christmas Eve 2021 grocery store hours: When Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix, Safeway and others are open

Haven't picked up the fruitcake or eggnog yet? Need sides or the ham?

Many of the nation's grocery stores will close early Christmas Eve – with the majority before dinnertime – and will not be open on the holiday. Many restaurants also will close early Friday and more will be closed Christmas.

Stores are expected to be crowded Friday as shoppers pick up last-minute ingredients and gifts. Even Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. local time, two hours before Target stores close.

Drugstore chains including CVS and Walgreens will be open for Christmas Eve as well as Christmas Day along with many of the nation's convenience stores.

►Christmas Eve 2021 hours: When Kohl's, Macy's, Home Depot and more stores are open for last-minute shopping

►Curbside pickup: Missed shipping deadlines? Here's where you can still get curbside pickup ahead of Christmas

On-demand delivery services including Instacart and Shipt will be delivering on Christmas Eve based on store availability.

But if you need cream cheese or candy canes, you might have a hard time finding them due to shortages. Check out these tips on how to navigate Christmas shortages.

Christmas Eve grocery store hours 2021

To help plan your last-minute shopping down to the minute, here are Christmas Eve grocery store hours. Check with your closest location to confirm hours as hours may vary. Curbside pickup hours also may be different from store hours.

Acme Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertsons: Some locations close early between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Aldi: Stores close at 4 p.m.

Bashas: Open until 7 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but will have a senior hour from 8 to 9 a.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cub Foods: Most stores close at 4 p.m.

Dillons: Stores in the Kroger family will close early on Christmas Eve but hours vary.

Food Lion: Open until 7 p.m.

Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fresh Thyme: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Giant Food: Open until 7 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Close at 5 p.m.

Story continues

Harris Teeter: Open until 7 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores close at 8 p.m., curbside at 7 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Hours vary by store location, but most close at 5 p.m.

Ingles: Stores close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Instacart: Delivery from Instacart will be available on Christmas Eve "matching most local retailer hours in the majority of markets where Instacart operates," the company told USA TODAY.

Jewel-Osco: Close at 6 p.m.

Kroger: Hours vary but stores will close early in the Kroger Co. family of stores.

Lidl: Close at 8 p.m.

Lowes Foods: Closing at 6 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Natural Grocers: Stores close at 6:06 p.m.

Publix: All stores open at regular hours and close at 7 p.m.

Ralphs: Hours vary.

Safeway: Hours vary; early close between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sam's Club: Close at 6 p.m.

Save A Lot: Varies, regular business hours.

Shaw's: Close at 6 p.m.

ShopRite: Hours vary.

Shipt: Delivering until 6 p.m.

Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sprouts Farmer Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stop & Shop: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tom Thumb: Close at 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's: All locations close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weis Markets: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wegmans: Close at 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WinCo Foods: Hours vary.

Winn-Dixie: Open until 9 p.m.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Salad recall: Fresh Express recalls salad products sold in 19 states due to listeria risk

For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christmas Eve grocery store hours: What time grocers close Friday