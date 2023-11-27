Christmas dinner warning: Potatoes, sprouts and parsnips at risk after washout harvest

Farmers warn of shortages of some Christmas dinner staples (PA Archive)

Christmas dinner staples are at risk after British farmers faced a tough harvest.

The latest potato crop is expected to hit a record low of 4.1million tonnes, while supplies of broccoli and cauliflower have also been badly affected.

Heavy rainfall including from Storms Agnes, Babet and Ciaran have meant waterlogged farms have struggled to produce as many vegetables as Brits might normally expect to see in time for Christmas.

Fred Searle, editor of Fresh Produce Journal, told Sky News: “The British potato harvest has been hit hard by heavy rain and flooding in recent weeks, causing delayed lifting and large crop losses.

"This was preceded by a cold, wet spring and a cool summer with low light levels.

“With the potatoes that are in store there's likely to be enough supply to meet demand for the time being, but that might not be the case in the months ahead."

Farmer Martin Tate, who manages 18,000 acres in Lincolnshire, added: "There won't be enough broccoli to supply the Christmas dinner demand.

“Cauliflower is still a problem, and you can expect to see empty trays over the next few weeks but may return to normal before Christmas. After some initial issues, brussels sprouts supplies look like they will be okay."

It came as earlier this month, T H Clements, one of the country's largest suppliers of Brussels sprouts warned that sprouts would be smaller this year than average.

Its CEO Chris Gedney told BBC's Farming Today: “Brussels sprouts are likely to be smaller this year as the larger ones tend to fall in the water and rot."

However, supplies of sprouts and parsnips are anticipated to make a comeback in time for families’ Christmas dinner tables.