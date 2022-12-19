Christmas dinner costs soar as price of Brussels sprouts shoots up

Brussels sprouts are harvested - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Brussels sprouts are costing a third more this year, with official figures revealing the scale of Christmas dinner inflation.

The average wholesale price of sprouts rose by 30p per kilogram year-on-year, according to data published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs on Monday.

Other common festive foods that have seen double-digit increases are red cabbage (up 19 per cent), carrots (up 22 per cent) and parsnips (up 19 per cent).

Food is on average one-sixth more expensive, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) after a number of global supply chain shocks and food disruption caused largely by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Households turning to frozen vegetables to save money will still find their costs have risen by 28 per cent, while meat and potato prices are up by 16.5 per cent and 17.8 per cent respectively, according to a Labour analysis of ONS figures.

Overall, it is estimated that cooking and preparing Christmas dinner will be 13 per cent more expensive than it was last year, exceeding the current inflation rate of 10.7 per cent.

Anneliese Dodds, the shadow women and equalities secretary, accused the Conservatives of “pickpocketing the purses and wallets of working families”, adding that many Britons had “spent most of this year just making sure they can keep the lights on”.

“We know people across the country are under pressure to provide the perfect Christmas for their families,” Ms Dodds said.

“As well as everyday items, these higher prices on Christmas family items will be a double worry – especially for those with few savings to fall back on, such as single parents.”

During a Westminster Hall debate last week, Mark Spencer, the minister for food, insisted the Government was continuing to monitor food prices closely and had intervened to help with the cost of living crisis amid “unprecedented challenges” facing households this winter.

“The rise in food prices is a result of global shocks, including a spike in oil and gas prices and the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

“My department is engaging closely with industry to understand potential pressures on our food supply chain, which has shown resilience in coping with unprecedented challenges.”

Speaking in Latvia on Monday, Rishi Sunak said the soaring inflation of the past year was “making everyone’s life in the UK difficult”, insisting it was “reasonable” to limit public sector pay rises as a result.