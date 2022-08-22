Shoppers face shortages as 2,000 dockers strike at Felixstowe – live updates

Nearly £700m of trade could be disrupted by strikes at the UK’s top container port this week.

Around 2,000 dockers at the Port of Felixstowe launched an eight-day walkout over pay yesterday.

The action threatens to cause fresh disruption to British supply chains, which were only just recovering from chaos caused by the pandemic.

Felixstowe handles about a third of all UK container trade, and an even greater proportion of trade from Asia.

Analysts say it could take 24 days for the port to clear backlogs following the strike, a potentially major disruption early on in the ‘peak season’ period running up to Christmas.

It’s worth noting that we are now past the Ofgem observation window for October energy prices, but this fresh surge will hit households come January (unless the Government intervenes).

European gas prices jump as new shutdown looms

European benchmark gas prices have risen as much as 16pc this morning ahead of a planned shutdown of the Nord Stream pipeline at the end of this month.

Dutch one-month futures are up about 13.7pc at €281.8 per megawatt hour at present.

Just like in June, there’s a concern that once the tap get turned off, they won’t come back on.

The continent is scrambling to build up its gas stockpiles ahead of what is expected to be an extremely difficult winter.

Euro and dollar return to parity

The euro has reached parity with the dollar for the first time since mid-July, amid continued nervousness on markets.

The common currency is changing hands for as little as 0.99943 of a greenback.

Britain’s pound has also weakened against the dollar today:

Supermarket supplies at risk

Here’s Hargreaves Lansdown’s Sophie Lund-Yates on the Felixstowe disruption:

The Port of Felixstowe is an essential lynchpin in the UK’s trade operations, and an eight-day strike is likely to result in interrupted supplies for supermarkets as well as exports. It’s a possibility that industrial action could march on through to Christmas, too.

This is the latest unwanted twist in our weekly food shops, with high prices already making the experience more difficult for many shoppers. From an economic standpoint, a disruption to trade is the last thing the UK needs right now. There are already far-reaching productivity problems which keep a lid on economic growth, with an avoidable blip such as port strikes adding insult to an existing injury.

FTSE 100 trades lower amid market jitters

The FTSE 100 is down about 0.3pc at the moment, amid a broad-based fall that seems to be a reflection of wider market nerves.

London’s blue-chip index is nonetheless outperforming its continental peers, with the pan-European benchmark Stoxx 600 off by 1pc.

Why Felixstowe matters

About 2,000 dockers at Felixstowe have gone in strike over pay, an action that is planned to last until next Sunday.

The port is the UK’s premier entrepôt for trade in goods: about a third of the UK’s total container volumes use Felixstowe. It has an even higher share of trade from Asia, which has already been heavily disrupted in recent months.

Shipping companies are adapting, with Maersk, the world’s second-largest, already saying it would avoid the port and deliver UK-bound goods in European ports instead.

Flexport, a freight platform, reckons it could take 24 days to catch up after the strike.

Dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool have also backed strikes.

Agenda: Felixstowe walkout to cause new supply chaos

Good morning.  Nearly £700m of trade could be disrupted amid strikes at Britain’s biggest container port.

Workers at Felixstowe began an eight-day walkout yesterday, causing heavy disruption at the onset of the ‘peak season’ leading to Christmas.

It’s a quiet day elsewhere, also European gas prices are jumping higher again amid worries about disruption.

5 things to start your day

1) Fund nuclear power with green bonds, Treasury told The energy industry is pressing the Government to include nuclear technology in its Green Financing Framework.

2) Ineos bags £474m profit as bet on oil and gas pays off Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company swung into the black last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

3) Small businesses warn of ‘existential threat’ posed by £20,000 energy bills Tory leadership candidates face calls to cut VAT on household bills from 20pc to the 5pc and to extend the price cap to small companies.

4) Nick Candy bids to freeze former partner's assets The property developer has sought a worldwide asset freeze against a former business partner in a fraud case at the High Court.

5) Rocketing rents leave tenants with one less room for their money Renters have been robbed of an extra bedroom after their buying power shrunk at a record rate amid a chronic shortage of properties to let.

What happened overnight

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.

Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month low, while pressuring stocks across the region.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.7pc, while Chinese blue chips dipped 0.1pc.

South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.7pc while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6pc, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: No scheduled results

  • Economics: Interest rate decision (China); Chicago Fed national activity index (US)

