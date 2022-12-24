Christmas Day keeps park rangers busy with festive presents for zoo animals

Chris Scott, PA
·4 min read

Zoos up and down the United Kingdom have been getting into the festive mood this holiday season by giving out Christmas presents to their animals, including snacks, aftershave, and a polar bear’s favourite toy, kayaks.

Deputy leader of the aquatics section at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Josh Luxton said it will be “business as usual” for park rangers on Christmas Day.

“We’ll still be here first thing in the morning to see if there’s been any presents dropped off from Santa,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ll be cleaning, making sure all the animals are fed, watered and looked after… But then with the added bonus of all the additional enrichment that they’ll be getting.

Keepers at the Cotswold Wildlife Park hung some pine cones filled with pear and grapes for them to explore and also hid some tasty treats within a Christmas sack (Cotswold Wildlife Park)
Keepers at the Cotswold Wildlife Park hung some pine cones filled with pear and grapes for them to explore and also hid some tasty treats within a Christmas sack (Cotswold Wildlife Park)

“We make sure the animals are entertained and we have things going on for them.

“And with all the presents that Santa will have left overnight, we’ll be distributing them across different sections of the park.

“The animals are always good so they are always spoilt rotten on Christmas Day.”

The animals at the park receive a wide variety of Christmas goodies.

“They’ll get different types of enrichment boxes, where we will just hide food that they can forage around for,” Mr Luxton explained.

“Carnivores are quite partial to a bit of perfume or aftershave, so sometimes there’s some bottles that have been dropped off by Santa for them, which they get to test out on Christmas Day.

“There’s extra fishy treats for our sealions.”

The keepers at Cotswold Wildlife Park prepared a catnip-covered Christmas pudding enrichment ball for their Asiatic lions – they were not fans (Cotswold Wildlife Park)
The keepers at Cotswold Wildlife Park prepared a catnip-covered Christmas pudding enrichment ball for their Asiatic lions – they were not fans (Cotswold Wildlife Park)

Some of the animals even receive toys, and the polar bears at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have an unusual favourite.

“They love kayaks,” Mr Luxton said.

“They will try to sink them, play with them, flip them over… We can hide food in them.

“We filled a whole kayak with water, put loads of fishy treats, lots of meat and snacks in, froze it in the massive freezer we have here at the park, and then they tucked in.

“They went crazy for it.

“We have a programme where people can donate used kayaks to the park for the bears.

“So it’s nice that before the kayak is going to be chucked away in a landfill, they come to the polar bears first.

“They get really good use out of them, play with them and get the benefit of them.

“Then we will recycle them so that we can lessen the impact on the environment.”

“A keeper’s job doesn’t stop for Christmas Day,” Natalie Horner, section head of primates, small mammals and birds at Cotswold Wildlife Park, explained.

“Our animals are still here, and so are we, making sure they have food and water, and the enclosures are nice and clean.

The monkeys at Edinburgh Zoo have been receiving Christmas crackers full of tasty festive treats (Edinburgh Zoo)
The monkeys at Edinburgh Zoo have been receiving Christmas crackers full of tasty festive treats (Edinburgh Zoo)

“The park is closed to visitors on Christmas Day so keepers tend to work a shorter day than usual so we can make sure we’re home in time for our own Christmas dinner.

“It’s always a fun atmosphere with everyone in high spirits.

“There is usually plenty of cake, biscuits and chocolates to keep us going but the main thing is knowing our animals are well looked after on one of the happiest days of the year.”

This is the first Christmas for the park’s newest members, twins Antony and Cleopatra, who became the first crowned lemurs successfully bred at Cotswold Wildlife Park when they were born earlier this year.

“They couldn’t wait to tuck into their Christmas treats,” Ms Horner added.

“Our red-bellied Lemurs, Matiz and his mum Maren, and the Ring-tailed Lemur troop enjoyed their enrichments too.”

However, Ms Horner explained that not everyone got into the party spirit this year.

“We also treated our Asiatic Lions, Rana and Kanha, to a catnip-covered Christmas pudding enrichment ball… Like some of us, it appears they aren’t big fans of Christmas pudding either.”

The squirrel monkeys, capuchins and otters at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland, meanwhile, have been having a cracking few days, receiving their Christmas crackers filled with festive treats such as sunflower seeds, which were handmade by children at the zoo’s Breakfast With The Clauses event this month.

Latest Stories

  • A travel nightmare before Christmas in Vancouver as ice hits bridges, SkyTrain line

    VANCOUVER — Both the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges over the Fraser River were shut Friday due to winter weather and the risk of falling ice, adding to a day of travel woe in Metro Vancouver ahead of Christmas that also included major SkyTrain disruptions. The Transportation Ministry said freezing rain caused ice to accumulate on the cables of both bridges, meaning they had to be closed for public safety until warmer weather improves conditions. There was no estimate when either the Port Mann

  • Thick snow closes roads and cuts power in Japan

    STORY: The snow that has fallen along the Sea of Japan coast in northern and western regions of Japan since December 17 has killed 11 people and injured 77 people as of Saturday morning, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.Around 6,300 households suffered a power blackout as roads were closed and trains were suspended in the northern Niigata prefecture, NHK reported.Weather officials are asking residents to stay cautious and refrain from non-essential outings until Monday (December 26), as heavy snow may disrupt traffic and cause power outages.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Red Wings snap 6 game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday. The Red Wings ended a season-high six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Their previous victory was a 4-2 verdict over the Lightning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with Detroit accounting for two of those losses. “I think overall everyone was compe

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, who scored four unanswered goals in the final 9:56 after the game was tied 3-3. Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm each had three