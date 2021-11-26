Christmas is coming, and dozens of holiday events are scheduled in Beaufort County

There’s a chill in the air, lights on houses, and trees ready to fill homes with the smell of pine.

Christmas and Hanukkah are coming, and dozens of events in Beaufort County will help holiday revelers celebrate. Santa will be making appearances, and some of your favorite parades (on land and water) are returning after a pandemic hiatus.

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, bundle up in your tacky sweater, and mark your calendars.

Bonus: For kiddos wanting to write a letter to Santa but not sure where to send it, every fire station in Beaufort County has a mailbox accepting letters through Dec. 20 for the big man in red.

Beaufort

Tuesday, Nov. 30: The Chabad Greater Hilton Head will light a menorah at 4:15 p.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Music and light refreshments will be served after the celebration.

Friday, Dec. 3: The annual First Friday-themed Night on the Town is from 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown streets will be closed, shops and restaurants will be open, and festivities, including the Marine Corps Ensemble, will lead up to the Christmas tree lighting at 8 p.m. near the marina parking lot.

Downtown Beaufort’s Christmas tree

The musical “Gullah Kinfolk Christmas Wish, Freedom Comin’” will be at 7 p.m. at USCB’s Center for the Arts. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 4: The Beaufort History Museum will hold a re-enactment at the Arsenal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the New York Highlanders’ entry into Beaufort from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, A Christmas Taste of Gullah will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, featuring authentic Gullah cuisine and live holiday entertainment. The event is free and will include a rice cook-off.

The Light Up the Night Holiday Boat Parade is on tap for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Miss Mae, piloted by Steve Mendoza, cruises past during the Light Up the Night Boat Parade in Beaufort on Saturday night. The boat’s theme was “Snoopy Christmas.”

Sunday, Dec. 5: City of Beaufort’s Christmas parade begins at 3 p.m. and goes through historic downtown.

Through Monday, Dec. 13: USCB’s abstract art exhibit “Visual Conversations: Our Voices” is on display at the USCB Center for the Arts, featuring the work of 31 Southern artists.

Bluffton

Friday, Nov. 26: The inaugural lighting of the barrel tree (made from 41 oak barrels with 1,000+ lights) will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Church Distillery. The event will feature live music; a portion of food and drink proceeds will benefit the Vantage Point Foundation.

Friday, Dec. 3: The town’s Christmas tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. at Martin Family Park, followed by Santa’s workshop and a showing of “Elf” at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Town of Bluffton’s annual Christmas parade begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5: The Society of Bluffton Artists will host a two-day Holiday Blitz, a pop-up porch shopping event featuring local artist’ work, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Town of Bluffton Christmas Parade 2019

Saturday, Dec. 11: Lowcountry Made’s Christmas Bluffton Artisan Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Martin Family Park in Old Town with local vendors and entertainment from DJ One Love.

Sunday, Dec. 12: Lowcountry Made’s Christmas Bluffton Artisan Market from noon to 4 p.m. at Burnt Church Distillery.

Hilton Head Island

Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 24 (weekends only): Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Shelter Cove Towne Centre. Check the center’s website for exact times for each day.

Friday, Nov. 26: Multiple events are scheduled throughout the day for Black Friday at Coligny, including a performance by Jevon Daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa flying over in a helicopter at 12:30 p.m., and other live music and photo opportunities with Santa from 1 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: Santa will be at the Village at Wexford for photos from 2 to 4 p.m. along the Gingerbread Trail, where kids can visit shops and collect treats.

Santa will be visiting Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina ahead of the holidays.

Saturday, Dec. 4: Gullah Market at Lowcountry Celebration Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live music. Tickets are $10.

From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can drive through the free Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s Holiday Nights & Lights display.

Sunday, Dec. 5: The Chabad Greater Hilton Head will light a menorah at the Shelter Cove Towne Centre at 5 p.m. There will be snacks, including latkes and donuts, and live music following.

From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can drive through the free Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’s Holiday Nights & Lights drive-through light display.

Monday, Dec. 6: From 6 to 8 p.m., visitors can drive through the free Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park’sHoliday Nights & Lights drive-through light display.

Sunday, Dec. 12: The 25th Annual Christmas Motorcycle Toy Run will benefit Deep Well as motorcycles and “hot rods” caravan from Bluffton to Deep Well on the island with toys to donate. Registration is $20 a bike and starts at noon at Okatie Ale House, with departure scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8: The first CELEBRATE MLK! concert beginning at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church Hall, organized by the Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice. Tickets are $20.

Port Royal

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: The three-day Music from the Manager holiday event benefiting the Child Abuse Prevention Association begins. It’ll be from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then noon to 5 p.m. Monday. The event will have food and art vendors, along with entertainment. Purchase tickets ($30) and view a full schedule online.

Photographs taken during the 7th Annual Port Royal Christmas Golf Cart Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Port Royal. The Port Royal Veterinary Hospital won first place overall for their golf cart decorations.

Saturday, Dec. 11: Christmas Golf Cart Parade, with decorated and lighted carts, starts at 6 p.m.