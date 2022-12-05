Christmas Charity Appeal 2022: Our four chosen charities face great challenges – we need your help

All four of our chosen charities are committed to changing lives for the better, in the toughest times many of us have ever known

It is a tough winter ahead. We are cutting back and doing our utmost to ensure our loved ones are warm and cared for. But what about those facing unimaginable challenges in the dark days ahead? This is where The Daily Telegraph’s Christmas Charity Appeal comes in. For more than a hundred years our readers have shown just how much they care.

In response to last year’s appeal – as we emerged from the gruelling years of the pandemic – you donated an incredible £696,778 to our four deserving charities. You helped cancer charity Maggie’s to support even more people through their diagnosis, treatment and beyond. You enabled more deserving young people to achieve their potential through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. You helped Alzheimer’s Society’s invaluable work in supporting people living with dementia, and you enabled Dogs Trust to find even more homes for animals in their care.

As our post-Covid world began to open up again, many of us sensed a glimmer of optimism on the horizon. But we did not anticipate the war in Ukraine, inflation soaring to levels not seen in 30 years and a cost of living crisis set to push 1.3 million people in the UK into absolute poverty next year, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis for older people,” says Paul Farmer, chief executive of Age UK, one of the four charities we are proud to support this year. “Well in excess of a million older people will face fuel poverty this winter. This will make this Christmas one of the toughest they have ever experienced.”

Unprecedented demand

Age UK’s Advice Line is an invaluable source of support that is open 365 days a year. It provides free information and advice for older people and their families, friends and carers on everything affecting later life – including claiming benefits, finding social care, keeping well and coping with loss and loneliness. The charity anticipates that this service will face unprecedented demand this winter, and desperately needs donations in order to help every single person who calls.

Michael of Leytonstone, London: “Loneliness is devastating. It feels like a prison sentence. Before Age UK came along, I’d have nobody to talk to or see because I never get any visitors"

Children, too, are especially vulnerable in times of hardship. That is why we are partnering with Action for Children this year – a charity that is witnessing at first hand how the cost of living crisis is affecting families. Nearly four million children in the UK live in poverty, while millions of parents struggle to access the early-years help they desperately need.

Action for Children’s frontline staff report that this year families are facing unprecedented financial pressures because of rising prices – for basics such as food, fuel and housing. Many of these families were already struggling and are now trying to cope in heartbreaking circumstances.

“The soaring cost of living will put already struggling families under even more pressure,” says Melanie Armstrong, the charity’s chief executive, “and it’s the most vulnerable children who are likely to be impacted most.

Melanie Armstrong, Action for Children's chief executive - Action for Children

“The funds raised will enable us to continue providing critical support to help give children and young people safe and happy childhoods with the foundations they need to thrive.”

'Incredibly tough'

A cancer diagnosis is life-changing at any time but the current climate creates an extra layer of stresses and difficulties.

“Things are incredibly tough for people with cancer right now,” says Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, which we are proud to support in this year’s appeal. “On top of the fear and upset a cancer diagnosis can bring, huge numbers of people are also deeply worried about ongoing disruption and delays to care, treatment and benefit payments, as well as the significant burden caused by the rising cost of living, with concerns that the worst is yet to come this winter.”

Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support - Macmillan Cancer Support

Recent research from Macmillan shows that an estimated two million people with cancer in the UK were already concerned about the cost of food over the coming months, even before the latest surges in inflation.

At a time when people with cancer are struggling financially, Macmillan needs every penny donated more than ever to offer its range of physical, financial and emotional support. Its ethos is that every person affected by cancer should have access to the highest quality treatment, care and support, tailored to meet their individual needs.

As the cost of living soars, many are turning to food banks - Mary Turner

In these times of turmoil and insecurity our military veterans are also facing unprecedented challenges. That is why we are supporting the invaluable work of Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

“For more than 100 years we have helped the most vulnerable veterans,” explains Lisa Farmer, the charity’s chief executive. “The pandemic deeply impacted military veterans right across the nation. We saw a 45 per cent increase in the demand for our services for homeless veterans over the past year. And we know the cost of living crisis will hit them even harder.”

Young, single male veterans, in particular, can struggle to access social housing and many find themselves turning to alcohol and living on the streets. As it is often impossible to secure employment without a fixed address, they then plunge into worsening financial troubles. RBLI believes that the next 50 years will be critical for those who have fought in recent conflicts.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI's chief executive, with a resident of RBLI's care home Bradbury House - RBLI

Challenging times mean the work of organisations such as these is needed now more than ever. However, as disposable income plummets, charities are reporting a sharp fall in donations coming in. Between January and April this year, 4.9 million fewer people in the UK had made charitable donations compared with the same period in 2019, according to the Charities Aid Foundation.

The study also revealed that, as a direct result of the cost of living crisis, one in eight people is considering cutting back on giving to charity.

This is why the 2022 Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal is one of the most important we have ever launched. All four of our chosen charities are committed to changing lives for the better, in the toughest times many of us have ever known.

For many people, they will literally be a lifeline this winter – and we know we can count on you to support their vital work.

Meet the organisations

Action for Children

Support worker Dave has helped settle Rhys, 15, into life at the charity’s Tan y Bryn residential home - Action for Children

‘We are thrilled to be amplifying the voices of children’

Melanie Armstrong, chief executive of Action for Children

Founded in 1869, Action for Children protects and supports vulnerable children and young people across the UK by providing practical and emotional care and support, ensuring their voices are heard, and campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives.

Rhys, 15, has lived in the charity’s Tan y Bryn residential home in north Wales for two years. He went into care after experiencing neglect, but his time at Tan y Bryn has provided the stable childhood he had always longed for. He has received encouragement and support from the staff, especially support worker Dave who formed a strong connection with Rhys from the start.

Now Rhys is doing well: he attends school full time, is a peer mentor for other children and is part of the school council. “I’ve got my own issues,” he says, “but it is quite good to know I can help other people, like I got help before from other people. It’s just quite nice to feel like they’ll go home feeling less terrible.”

Rhys is already thinking ahead: “[I’ll] hopefully be living by myself, [and] hopefully, further on in the future, owning my own restaurant,” he says.

Action for Children is witnessing at first hand how the cost of living crisis is affecting families. Nearly four million children in the UK live in poverty, while millions of parents struggle to access the early-years help they need.

The charity’s work includes the pioneering digital service “Parent Talk”, which is designed to address the needs of parents and carers. It also supports children in care and runs innovative mental health programmes in schools, plus others to steer young people away from organised crime.

“We hope our collaboration will help the wider public gain a better understanding of the issues facing children and young people in 2022,” says Melanie Armstrong, chief executive of Action for Children. “We’re thrilled to be working with The Telegraph to amplify the voices of children and young people across the UK.”

Age UK

‘Loneliness is devastating. It’s like a jail sentence’

Michael, 72, from London, supported by Age UK

Age UK helps isolated people like Michael to socialise through its telephone befriending service - ABBIE TRAYLER-SMITH

Age UK, Britain’s leading charity for older people, provides information, support, friendship and advice for those most in need. Even before this year’s cost of living crisis, 15 per cent of UK pensioners were in poverty – equivalent to 1.7 million people.

Meanwhile, 1.2 million older people often feel lonely. Michael, 72, who lives alone in London and has little contact with his family, knows how vital a phone call can be.

“Loneliness is devastating,” he said. “It feels like a prison sentence. Before Age UK came along, I’d have nobody to talk to or see because I never get any visitors.

“The council decided that because I’m a disabled, vulnerable adult they’d move me to sheltered housing where there’d be a lot of people to talk to. But unfortunately nobody wants to talk to you.” Age UK’s support includes its Telephone Friendship Service which matches older people who are feeling lonely with a trained volunteer befriender for a weekly chat over the phone.

At a local church, Michael met a woman who thought he might benefit from the service. “Out of the blue, my phone rang,” he said. “It was Age UK and they put me in touch with my first telephone friend, Gemma.”

Michael and volunteer Gemma have been chatting regularly for more than five years. “It has made a lot of difference to my life,” he added. “I’m thankful that there’s a voice at the end of the phone.” Without those calls, Michael said, “I would have been banging my head against the wall.”

Age UK’s Advice Line is another valuable source of support – and this year it has received an almost 40 per cent surge in calls about older people’s benefits.

Paul Farmer, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We expect a sharp increase in calls from older people who are distressed and in crisis. Age UK is here for those that need us – but we will struggle to answer every call without more funding. “Being part of the Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal will help to ensure that we can continue to be there for every older person.”

Royal British Legion Industries

‘I need to work for my family and for my self-esteem’

Anil Gurung, former soldier and now sign maker at RBLI

Anil Gurung, a former Gurkha rifleman, lost a leg in Afghanistan - RBLI

Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) is the UK’s leading military charity providing employment, welfare and accommodation for veterans and their families. It was established in 1919, as Industrial Settlements Incorporated, to support troops returning from the First World War.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI’s chief executive, said: “We specialise in providing jobs and upskilling opportunities, a home in a welcoming and supportive community, along with the welfare support veterans need to overcome significant challenges and lead fulfilling independent lives.”

As a separate charity to the Royal British Legion, RBLI receives no funds from the annual Poppy Appeal. “We must raise our own funds to deliver our life-saving services for veterans and their families,” Ms Farmer explained.

Anil Gurung was 21, and 20 days from the end of a tour of Afghanistan in 2009, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device and had to have his right leg amputated.

For the past eight years the former Gurkha rifleman has been part of the team at RBLI’s Aylesford social enterprise factory, Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company, and is an expert sign maker, producing items for major road and rail infrastructure projects.

RBLI's veteran-staffed factories produce tens of road and rail signs every year - RBLI

“My injury had a significant effect on me,” Anil said. “There was a point when I didn’t know if I’d be able to work again. I must work for my family but it’s more than that – I need it for my own self-esteem.”

He is one of six Gurkhas working in the factory’s signs department. After joining RBLI, he managed to secure a place in Team GB’s Sitting Volleyball line-up for the Invictus Games, taking home a gold medal in 2014 and a silver in 2016.

He has also completed extreme challenges to raise money for RBLI – even battling altitude sickness to climb to Mount Everest Base Camp. “Being around fellow veterans has been critical in me rebuilding my life,” Anil said. “Without the support of RBLI, I do not know where I would be.”

The charity said the level of support veterans need has risen significantly – especially for those living in RBLI accommodation. “Many of the most disadvantaged individuals we support face compounded issues: mental ill health, financial difficulty, relationship breakdown – all of which can lead to homelessness,” said Ms Farmer.

RBLI's Centenary Village development will provide 100 homes to the country's military veterans for the next 100 years - RBLI

Meanwhile, a threefold increase in the charity’s gas bill will increase the amount it must find to run care homes, social enterprise factories and emergency accommodation for homeless veterans.

“Your support is needed now more than ever so RBLI can continue to help our nation’s heroes,” Ms Farmer added.

Macmillan

Macmillan is doubling its helpline team - Macmillan

‘We are doing whatever it takes to support people’

Lynda Thomas, chief executive of Macmillan

Right now there are more than three million people living with cancer in the UK. Macmillan Cancer Support strives to help everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can, supporting people who have been diagnosed as well as their carers and families.

Jenny Powell, a mother of three from Hertfordshire, was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic. She was supported by her Macmillan nurse, Emma, and received financial support to help with her cancer diagnosis.

“My Macmillan nurse was my rock,” Jenny said. “I never had to worry about my treatment, or how the mastectomy would work because Emma explained it all to me. She took away this massive burden that no one wants to deal with.”

Jenny Powell: 'My Macmillan nurse was my rock' - MacMillan Cancer Support

After their health, one of the biggest concerns for many people with cancer is their finances. On top of the spiralling cost of living, more than four in five people with cancer (83 per cent) face a significant financial impact as a result of their diagnosis, reaching almost £900 a month on average (extra costs may include transport to hospital and increased energy bills, while income may be reduced owing to the need to take time off work).

Acute money worries add intense layers of stress and anxiety for people with cancer.

In response to the growing number of calls to the Macmillan Support Line about the cost of living crisis, the charity is doubling its helpline team, which will be dedicated to supporting people with financial issues.

Jenny’s Macmillan nurse passed on her details to Debbie, a welfare benefits adviser, who helped her to apply for extra financial support including a Macmillan grant. “This was a godsend,” said Jenny. “I am mindful of what I spend, but there was no time to budget for additional expenses like buying wigs and new clothes. Debbie was like an angel to me.”

Lynda Thomas, the charity’s chief executive, said: “At Macmillan, we are doing whatever it takes to support people with cancer from the moment they are diagnosed – but we can’t do this alone.

“We are hugely grateful to be included in this year’s Christmas Charity Appeal, which will help us to continue to provide our vital range of support that people with cancer need now more than ever.”

To donate, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2022appeal or call 0151 284 1927