Christmas Came Early for Marvel Fans Thanks to This Advent Calendar from Funko

August has begun, which means it's officially acceptable to start planning for Christmas, and, as any prepared parent knows, advent calendars are always at the top of the list. This year, Funko is making holiday shopping a little easier for parents of Marvel fans with their new Marvel Funko Advent Calendar.

The advent calendar features Funko's Spider Man Pocket Pop! on the cover but is filled with 24 different Marvel characters for your little one to count down the days to Christmas with their favorite superheroes and villains from the different series. Each Pocket Pop! is decked in holiday style and, as with most advent calendars, most of the characters are hidden, but a quick peek reveals that favorites like Baby Groot, Captain America, and Thanos himself all make appearances.

The Marvel Funko Advent Calendar retails for $49.99 and is available for presale now and will be available for presale at other retailers in the coming days. And while August might seem way too early to start buying advent calendars, we'd advise purchasing as soon as possible. Advent calendars typically sell out by mid-November, if not earlier, and with recent supply chain issues we'd expect for them to be out of stock even sooner this year.

