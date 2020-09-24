Christmas Came Early This Year Because Hallmark-Themed Monopoly Exists

From House Beautiful

Pass go, collect $200, and wave to Elizabeth Thatcher!

Truthfully, we didn't need another reason to love the Hallmark Channel. We're already die-hard fans, we know every romantic movie line by heart, and we've been waiting with baited breath for this year's new films since, well, last year.

But now, the network is giving us yet another reason to love them. As of October 25, we'll be able to get our Hallmark celebrations started early—Monopoly-style.

That's right: There's a Hallmark Channel-themed Monopoly game board coming out at the end of the month, and it's shaping up to be legendary. Every single thing about the two- to six-player game is Hallmark-themed, from the collectible tokens to the seasonal board. Where you'd previously expect to find Boardwalk and Park Place, you'll find a Christmas tree farm and a holiday bakery. In place of the usual "Chance" and "Community Chest" cards, there are "Home" and "Family" cards. Instead of buying "houses" and "hotels," get ready for "cottages" and "inns."

It's downright magical.

But if that's not enough to get you excited, how about this? Even the money in this game is Hallmark-themed. Each paper strip is emblazoned with the network's iconic white dog mascot and his signature red scarf. All the better to splurge on a "honeymoon hideaway," preserve the town gazebo, or take a ride on the "When Calls the Heart Railroad" with! (Be still, our hearts.)

Perhaps most thrilling of all though, is the fact that you don't have to relegate the fun to Christmastime alone. While the board's arriving just in time for Christmas shopping time, it actually features distinct motifs from all four seasons, meaning you can use it well past December.

Still, we're glad to know our Christmas Eve plans are sorted. Catch you on the Chesapeake Shores Ferry!

