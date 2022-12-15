This is the Christmas to buy British

Britain is home to some 5.5 million small businesses

An Amazon warehouse stacker is not going to do a jig if you buy a couple more Christmas presents for the grandkids, and nobody at Zara will punch the air in delight if you give your brother-in-law an extra pair of socks. But shop from a small British brand and the owners may well do the macarena after you click “purchase”.

“When we first started, we celebrated at the kitchen table each time an order came through,” says Emily Campbell, who co-founded If Only If with her mother when they spotted a gap in the market for romantic, old-fashioned nightdresses. “Mum was going through the menopause and wanted something beautiful but breathable to sleep in – she couldn’t find it, so she decided to make it herself.”

Independent British brands are some of the most creative in the world, but they’ve had a challenging year. Hot on the heels of Covid, Brexit regulations have made it increasingly difficult to sell to Europe, while a cost-of-living crisis has left many previously healthy companies battling to make a profit. Postal strikes pose yet more problems for online-only brands, forcing customers to try the often excellent independent stores on their local high streets.

“We’re a nation of small businesses,” says Dan Edelman, a general manager at American Express. “We have 5.5 million of them and they have already struggled through Covid. While not all small brands have bricks-and-mortar stores, those that do are hugely important in keeping our high streets – and therefore our country – prosperous and dynamic.”

Sky-high energy bills and plummeting temperatures mean that what we choose to spend our money on feels more important than ever. “Everyone is making much more considered purchases,” says Campbell. “Money might be tight, but that just means you want to make sure what you’re getting is made by someone who really cares about the product.”

Inspired? Here’s where to shop small.

Fashion

A padded long coat from English brand Fairfax & Favour

During a postal strike, brands with physical stores are all-important. For in-person shopping around London, try Aspiga (which makes pretty dresses in corduroy and velvet as well as coats and jumpers), sleek shirting company With Nothing Underneath, sumptuous underwear store Maison SL and womenswear brand NRBY. Red sells fleece-lined changing robes for wild swimmers on the west coast, while Fairfax & Favor and Kate Barton have outposts around the home counties.

Online, try cashmere company Brodie, which sources from Mongolia and is run by a husband, wife and daughter team from Scotland, or even Warm & Wonderful (who made Princess Diana’s famous black sheep knit). For menswear, opt for the quietly stylish Wax London and cashmere brand Sims Wear. If you’re in the market for laptop bags and weekend cases, have a look at London Velvet, and while they’re certainly not cheap, Naru Bags – which are designed and made in Hackney – are beautiful.

Jewellery & accessories

L'Hood makes a collection of hats and hoods in various colours and fabrics

Socks are classic Christmas fodder and the toasty warm, colourful designs at Genevieve Sweeney are hard to beat. Although the perfect stocking gift must come from L'Hood: a rain hat that doubles as a bracelet. Genius. If you’re looking for hair accessories for younger women, try Tort Ware, and for gold hoops and pretty necklaces, you can’t go wrong with Stellar 79, Pond London or Otiumberg.

Interiors

Wildsmith makes candles that smell like the English countryside

Six or eight napkins from Yolke are a lovely present, as is anything from Sarah K Designs, which was started by Oxfordshire-based Sarah Kostoris in 2012 and which offers wholesome country cottage homeware. Mrs Alice is ideal for anyone who loves hosting dinner parties. Olivia Rubin sells the sort of colourful, print-laded trays, candles and mirrors that are beloved by anyone under 40, while Wildsmith makes candles that smell like the English countryside.

Stationery & pens

Leather-bound notebooks make a classic Christmas crowd-pleaser - Getty

How do you appeal to a 10-year-old in crumpled socks, a fashion-conscious teenager and a sixty-something? With stationery, of course: pencil cases, pots of colourful pens and leather-bound notebooks in ice-cream colours. Stamford Notebooks sells fantastic diaries and Conway Stewart makes beautiful pens and the accessories that go with them. Memo Press is a one-stop-shop for hand-calligraphed stationery, while Clementina Sketchbook offers fun water-colour illustrated invitations and thank-you cards.

Cooking & gardening

Pump Street Chocolate's sourdough and sea salt bar

Kent & Stowe’s gardening tools are well-made, built to last and beautifully crafted using ash wood. Pot Gang sends monthly deliveries of grow-your-own fruit, veg and herb boxes to gardeners with more enthusiasm than experience. The Newt in Somerset sells hampers filled with delicious food and cider made on their farms, while Pump Street Chocolate makes single-estate chocolate and baked goods made in Orford, Suffolk.

Children

A model spitfire from The Vintage Model

Although Dotty Dungarees sells corduroy one-pieces for people of all ages (the women’s dungarees are rather tempting for an indulgent Boxing Day), they are also ideal for any small people in your life. Pepa & Co makes the sort of the old-fashioned childrenswear we see the royal youngsters in, while Dolls House Direct and The Vintage Model stem the tide against mass-produced plastic tat.

Beauty

Soveral; unbeatable for affordable skincare

Here in Britain, we have many thriving small beauty businesses. This includes Soapsmith, which sells handcrafted soaps inspired by various parts of England. Eléngé was launched by Carine Moko when her son had Leukaemia and suffered from dry flaky skin and the resulting products are all handmade in small batches in London. Ormonde Jayne is a delightful brand that makes scent and scented candles - and will even create your own fragrance for you, and Alexandra Soveral is unbeatable for affordable skincare.

