Christmas Box Office Pushes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Past $1 Billion Worldwide

It’s been a very merry Christmas for Sony as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office, grossing $81.5 million from domestic theaters this holiday weekend and $121.4 million overseas to bring its total to $1.05 billion.



The Sony/Marvel Studios film is now the first film of the pandemic era to hit the $1 billion mark after just 11 days in theaters, tying “Avengers: Infinity War” as the second fastest film to hit that milestone in just 11 days in theaters. And unlike “Infinity War,” “No Way Home” was able to do this without a release in China, though Spidey will need a Chinese opening date to have a chance to join “Infinity War” in the $2 billion club.



But “No Way Home” doesn’t need China to become Sony’s highest grossing film of all time, which it will do in the next few days once it passes the $1.13 billion total of its 2019 predecessor “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Passing that film will also put “No Way Home” among the top 25 highest grossing films of all time without inflation adjustment.



“No Way Home” is expected to continue to leg out through this coming week as the period between Christmas Day and New Year’s has historically been a lucrative one for well-received holiday releases; and the rapid surge in COVID infections via the Omicron variant has done little to weigh down the superhero film’s strong theatrical performance so far.



But it’s hard to say the same for most of the other holiday offerings, which are performing on the same level that the box office as a whole has with the pandemic dragging down numbers. Only Universal/Illumination’s “Sing 2” has gained any meaningful traction with an extended 5-day Christmas opening of $41 million domestic and $65 million worldwide.



That result is a small step above the $40.5 million extended Thanksgiving domestic opening of Disney’s “Encanto,” which like “Sing 2” was released only in theaters. Audience demographic breakdowns show that 64% of the animated sequel’s audience came from families.



It’s a glass-half-filled result for studios and theaters as families are still showing up on the same level as they did a month ago, though still far short of pre-pandemic times. Universal is hoping for “Sing 2” to leg out as it has an A+ from CinemaScore polls and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.



