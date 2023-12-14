Christmas: Baubles stolen from 'Ireland's tallest tree'

Vandals have partially stripped a Christmas tree in Londonderry - which the local council claims is the tallest tree on the island of Ireland - of its baubles.

Derry City and Strabane District council said the tree has been subjected to repeated vandalism.

People have also been seen climbing the tree and a nearby giant bauble, the council said.

It is the third consecutive year the decorations have been vandalised.

In a post on Facebook, the council said: "The bottom of the tree in Guildhall Square has now been stripped of all its baubles and people have been viewed climbing the tree and giant bauble.

"The decorations are there for everyone to enjoy so we would appreciate if people respect them and report any incidents of vandalism you experience to the PSNI".

The council, which claims the 60 ft (18m) tree is the tallest in Ireland, said people tampering with the decorations were putting themselves at risk of harm.

The council are asking people to show repect for the city centre decorations

A particular area of the city centre, the council added, is now being more closely monitored.

"As well as the obvious dangers, this represents criminal damage and the PSNI, Community Safety Wardens and CCTV operators are keeping a close eye on Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place in particular," the council said.

In 2021 then Mayor of Derry Graham Warke asked people to "have a bit of sense and some respect for public property" after the tree and decorations were vandalised.

Last year, the council said the removal of baubles from the tree was "very disappointing" and "potentially criminal".