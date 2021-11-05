Christmas adverts 2021, ranked: From John Lewis to M&S

Here we are. Mere days after we had our pumpkins and fake cobwebs out on the front doorstep, we’re being bombarded by Christmasadverts.

It might seem like a cliché to say it comes around sooner every year, but... it literally does. The John Lewis Christmas advert, always a harbinger of festive marketing, used to be a December affair, but arrived this year on November 4, the earliest date ever.

Regardless of what you think of the whole malarkey, there’s no question that these yuletide ads are now a very big deal. This year, we’ve got Oscar-winners and Hollywood stars involved (you do wonder just how sizeable the budgets are getting).

In the true spirit of Christmas, we’ve decided to give them all a clear-eyed ranking, listed from best to worst. We’ll add in more as they arrive, deciding which ones make us want to go ho-ho-ho, and which ones end up coming across as a bit of a turkey.

1. M&S

The Vicar of Dibley and Spider-Man, AKA Dawn French and Tom Holland, come together as a rather unlikely but entirely likeable duo in this advert. French is a jolly tree fairy, and Holland is a newly sentient Percy Pig. So far, so hallucinogenic, but we respect this advert for the fact that it actually seems to be advertising stuff, rather than the psy-op mind manipulation of the ones that don’t seem even tangentially related to the brand itself. The ad is short, isn’t too sentimental, and gets the point across. Top marks.

2. Sports Direct

Maybe it’s because we’re still desperately, deeply in love with the brave boys who took us all the way to the Euros final this summer, but we’re big fans of this one. It’s got a parka-wearing Jack Grealish doing his best East 17 impression, Jordan “Crazy Eyes” Pickford looking like he’s about to get the rave on, and even the nation’s newest non-footballing hero, Emma Raducanu, serving up snowball aces. It’s an absolute cameo-fest, but there is one glaring omission: where on earth is Bukayo Saka and his inflatable unicorn?

3. Lidl

Now this is an advert. A good, solid advert. It highlights some of Lidl’s particularly tasty deals without feeling too pushy, has some genuinely funny moments, and features one of the best-worst Christmas jumpers we’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing (if anyone knows where we can get our hands on one, please do get in touch). Well done, Lidl.

4. Boots

If you’d asked Tom Hooper how he’d imagined his life after Cats, he would probably have predicted an addition or two for his collection of Oscars — not directing the Boots Christmas ad. But here we are. In his first major project since that almighty feline f***-up, the director oversees a perfectly serviceable advert, which maybe does go a bit too heavy on the twee. It gets extra topical points for including one of those glowing rings (you know, the ones that made your colleagues look implausibly radiant during 9am Zoom catch-ups during the pandemic), and for roping in Jenna Coleman, a wonderful actor whose talents aren’t exactly used to their full effect here.

5. John Lewis

A John Lewis Christmas ad is a bit like an Ed Sheeran album — it’s going to be solidly made and very popular, but it’s not exactly going to tear up the rulebook. But this is an extremelyJohn Lewis-y ad: an unearthly character who forms a touching bond with a human? Check. A stripped-down cover of a popular song? Of course. And no real mention of the shop? Indeed. The lightbulb-bothering alien does make it feel like a Christmassy remake of Stranger Things set in a semi-rural English suburb, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it all just feels a bit flat.

6. Selfridges

This one feels a bit like the punk rock contender: it’s over and done with in just 39 seconds (the Boots ad is a relatively gargantuan three minutes and one second) and it’s pretty bonkers. The pace is manic: there’s a talking Christmas tree, bleeped-out swearing, a drag queen, and Ab Fab’s own Jane Horrocks. Maybe it’ll all make a bit more sense after a few mulled wines.

7. TK Maxx

This is all just quite pleasant, isn’t it? We love the footwear, but it’s hard to muster any strong opinion about an advert that is as breezily light-hearted as this. The uninterested-to-interested character arc of the trendy teenagers at the back was unexpectedly enjoyable though.

