Christmas 2020 TV guide: The best films on UK telly for Boxing Day
Christmas is finally here, and to guide you through the season we’ll be sharing the best movies on TV every day.
No Pubs? No Parties? No Problem! TopFilmTip has you covered for movies all day long, so ready your turkey and stuffing sarnies grab that selection box and because it’s time for the best films on TV: Boxing Day 2020.
Some films may require a Sky subscription.
Reluctant lion king returns to long lost family in witch doctoring, zebra spitting, rump shaking kids treat Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 8:55am BBC One
John Wayne stars as John Ford deconstructs the western mythos in influential and iconic classic The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance 10:10am Paramount Network
Flipping useless flightless squad join polar-ising heroes to turn despotic squid’s scheme into damp squib Penguins of Madagascar 10:15am BBC One
British Malaysian jungle expedition finds itself mere miles from Japanese army outpost in taut drama The Long and the Short and the Tall 1:05pm Talking Pictures
Thoroughly exuberant, extravagantly joyous lesbian musical comedy cowgirl classic fun in Calamity Jane 1:10pm BBC Two
Flame headed and fiery souled archer set on forging her own fate must face consequences of her hubris in ursine adventure Brave 1:20pm BBC One
Dumped by previous motivator, All Valley Karate Champion spends college tuition on Japanese lesson in honour culture and drum technique splurge The Karate Kid Part II 2:35pm Channel 5
Consumed by hatred, Judean chariot racer discovers vengeance is vacuous and so gives his soup to dying deity in epic Ben-Hur (1959) 2:40pm ITV4
Orphaned kindhearted waif's intrinsic beauty draws jealousy of wicked step-women in whirlwind of lavishly designed glorious ballgowns Cinderella 2:50pm BBC Two
True love fuels swashbuckling ROUS-stabbing poison-riddling giant-rhyming inconceivable magical meta-adventure The Princess Bride 2:50pm COMEDY CENTRAL
CoE poet and cosmological genius forge unconventional love in face of MND, fame and temptation in flawless gem The Theory of Everything 4:10pm Sony Movies
Escaping fog of existential ennui, ex-villain discovers ex-twin and endeavours to extract extraordinary gem from 80s ex-child star with help of ex-con compares Despicable Me 3 4:30pm ITV2
Julia Roberts tries to ruin her friend’s life and imminent marriage because she curiously can’t get a man- My Best Friend's Wedding 4:30pm 5 Star
Breakfast time badass Clint Eastwood turns tables on vicious landgrabber in Elmore Leonard's train Vs building pulp western Joe Kidd 4:50pm Paramount Network
Two morons out-idiot each other in mis-mouth spraying, frozen urine road trip comedy. It’s the Farrelly Bros first film Dumb & Dumber 4:50pm COMEDY CENTRAL
After 26 years trapped in boardgame, #RobinWilliams is freed by curious kids in carnivorous creature comedy adventure Jumanji (1995) 4:55pm Channel 5
Fast food, boys who’re rude, gang fights, black tights, car races, girl chases, musical parley and a flying finale Grease 5:00pm BBC One
The attack on Pearl Harbour is approached from both Japanese and American points of view in classic war epic Tora! Tora! Tora! 5:10pm More 4
After holidaying in Germany causes his coma Liam Neeson finds his wife doesn't recognise him & his identity usurped Unknown 6:40pm Paramount Network
Segregated Arithmetical African American women assist astronomically complex NASA space race in feel good true story Hidden Figures 6:40pm Channel 4
OCD city toilet drinker and murderous home wrecking vegetable villain vie for love of country artist in delightfully charming, wickedly wry fun Peter Rabbit 6:40pm E4
Struggling writer finds focus and desire when gathering emotive material for new book from nazi surviving channel islanders The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society 6:40pm BBC Two
V-flashing Bellas face sexually confusing German nemesi in password farting, aca-irreverent aca-feel-good aca-fun Pitch Perfect 2 6:45pm Film 4
Slinky straightening scientists save city from evil art's baby possessing slimepocalypse in endearing feelgood fun Ghostbusters II 6:50pm SyFy
Elderly exPats pursue expansionist British dream of turning more Indian land into vibrant cash cow The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel 8:00pm More 4
Railroaded into cyber criminal crew, criminal betrays his crew of criminals in traffic raining submarine jumper Fast & Furious 8 8:30pm ITV2
Job seeking lady magnet helps mechaAliens and wingsuiters defeat despot in city demolishing Bay-hem Transformers: Dark of the Moon 8:30pm E4
Young/Old man evades sort of suicidal self and hapless hit-men to protect greatest child actor of our time- high concept SF Looper 9:00pm SyFy
Under charismatic spell of dreamy boy-friend's charm, woman struggles to come to terms with his monstrous crimes in unnerving true story Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile 9:00pm Sky Living
Feuding murderer personal protector fractiously unite to convict war criminal: car/bike/boat stunting fun The Hitman's Bodyguard 9:00pm Film 4
Stranded and surrounded, 400,000 desperate men await perilous rescue in Christopher Nolan’s perspective shifting fever dream Dunkirk 9:05pm BBC One
Aboard post-apocalyptic train, underclass revolt in bug jelly scoffing, hedonist haranguing, bonkers axe-melee fun Snowpiercer 11:20pm Film 4
Smart-mouthed subway cop reluctantly assists ruthless train-jackers in flawless 1970s thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974) 11:40pm Sony Movies Action
A nazi hunter uncovers terrifying, creepy plot to begin a 4th reich using hitler's sperm and a rainforest The Boys From Brazil 12:10am Talking Pictures
Uninspired by his wife, Charles Dickens takes educated mistress precipitating lifelong morally complex affair The Invisible Woman 12:40am BBC Two
Mistaken for blind date, 30 something Singleton finds spontaneous love in smart scripted, endearing and tactical puking romcom Man Up 12:50am BBC One
Ben Stiller breaks out Magnum and turns to his left in eugoogily reading, break dance fighting in not read good comedy Zoolander 1:00am COMEDY CENTRAL
Bitter rivals join forces in the flamboyant world of competitive ice skating in deadly moves and incest in comedy gem Blades of Glory 1:55am Film 4
