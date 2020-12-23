Christmas 2020: From dinner-for-one to loungewear, this is everything you need for spending the day alone

The big day might look different this year, but you can still enjoy it in style (The Independent)

Christmas Day is typically a family affair. A time when you and yours squeeze around a tiny table that’s overflowing with food, before vegging out on the sofa to watch a festive film and drinking one too many glasses of Baileys.

After a difficult year, the government’s easing of Covid restrictions around the Christmas period was welcomed by many. But, with the announcement of tier 4 being implemented in London and the South East, millions are now forbidden from mixing.

The news has left many people's festive plans in tatters, with some unable to travel to their family homes, while others have been forced to uninvite guests, meaning they will now be spending the day alone.

But don’t despair, because Christmas is not cancelled. You might have had to forsake seeing your loved ones, and it is likely to be a far more understated affair than you’re used to, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate in style. So, why not make this the year for doing whatever you want?

Put on your glad rags (or stay in your pyjamas all day), cook up a traditional feast-for-one and crack open the champagne, because, this year, Christmas is all about you.

To help you plan a fun day at home, we have compiled everything you need, from luxury loungewear and festive cocktails to our favourite face masks, books and games to play.

Dress up (or down)

H&M

When it comes to Christmas Day dressing, people tend to fall into two categories; those who see it as an opportunity to don their finest garb and those who have no intention of getting changed out of their pyjamas. If you fall into the first camp but still haven’t picked anything to wear, our guide to the best Christmas Day outfits has got you covered.

For an ensemble that’s both comfortable and stylish, we recommend this red satin number (£20, H&M), which our reviewer described as the “perfect” festive dress: “Skimming halfway down the thigh, the tie detailing works to accentuate the waist and creates a form-fitting silhouette. The fabric also feels high quality, despite its low price.”

Stay cosy in this Uniqlo lambswool crew jumper (Uniqlo, £29.90) that we loved in our guide to the best men’s knitwear. “This lambswool crewneck is a core style for the Japanese retailer and comes in a varied palette, perfect for adding a bit of colour or contrast to your winter looks,” our reviewer said, who found it fit true to size and layered well under jackets and winter coats.

Uniqlo

While it’s available in 13 different colours, our favourite is this purple, jewel-toned shade that will look great with jeans, chinos or joggers.

Alternatively, if you prefer to spend the day in your comfies we recommend treating yourself to a luxury matching set like this patterned pair (£30, Their Nibs), which featured in our round-up of the best loungewear.

Their Nibs

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this set features a red foxglove floral print and is ideal for wearing on a day of indulgence. Our reviewer suggested sizing up for a more relaxed and oversized fit, and to iron after washing.

For men, ditch that old pair of sweatpants for this Piglet grey linen pyjama trouser set (Piglet, £100) which adds a sartorial edge without compromising on comfort.

Piglet

It impressed our reviewer in our guide to the best men’s pyjamas, who said: “The brand's linen pyjama trouser set is the perfect choice for minimalists and eco-warriors, having been made from 100 per cent natural stonewashed flax that regulates body temperature.”

Eat like a king

Piper’s Farm

If you’re a real traditionalist and refuse to let the pandemic get between you and a roast dinner, the good news is that there’s still time to stock up on the essentials. Fancy cooking a turkey will all the trimmings? Opt for a slightly smaller-sized bird like this one (£38, Piper’s Farm), which featured in our round-up of the best turkeys for Christmas. The smallest size may be for four people, but that leaves plenty of extras to make some Boxing Day sandwiches with. Alternatively, vegans should dig into Plant Pioneers two no turkey parcels (£6, Sainsbury’s), which can be ordered online and collected in store.

However, if eating a Christmas dinner is going to make you feel sad about the day you’re not having, don’t feel pressured to cook one. There are plenty of recipe boxes you can still buy online in time for the big day, including Pasta Evangelists, which lets you choose from an array of Italian dishes, including black truffle mac and cheese and roast lamb tortellini.

M&S

Don’t forget to treat yourself to dessert too. While a sharing dessert might be tempting, we suggest picking up something like M&S’s mini Colin the caterpillar cakes (£2.25, Ocado), which come decorated with festive sugar baubles, presents and trees. The individual cakes featured in our round-up of the best Christmas food launches, too.

Self care is key

If you’re spending the day alone, see it as an opportunity to do things that make you feel good and ensure you have everything on hand to make that possible. If that means indulging in a pamper session, try a new face mask like Charlotte Tilbury’s goddess skin clay mask (£38, John Lewis), which was picked as the best buy in our round-up of the best, for instantly giving the reviewer softer and brighter-looking skin.

Charlotte Tilbury

You could also get cosy by slipping on a pair of sheepskin slippers, like these Uggs (£100, Ugg), which one of our reviewers said instantly put a smile on their face every time they wore them, and reading a good book. If you’re in need of some new reading material, check out our round-up of the best award-winning books of the year, which includes Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (£8.36, Bookshop) and Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams (£6.99, Foyles).

If you have a beard or like to keep your stubble on show, keep it in check with a luxurious oil that’s a grooming multi-tasker. A good one will soften hair, soothe skin and reduce stache rash, so it’s worth treating yourself. Try this Tom Ford oud wood conditioning beard oil (Tom Ford, £46) that featured in our guide to the best beard oils.

Tom Ford

With a formula rich in almond, jojoba and grapeseed oils and vitamin E, our reviewer found it to be great for stimulating hair growth, making it a great choice if you’re trying to look less patchy. It also smells like Tom Ford’s private blend oud wood fragrance, which we can’t get enough of.

Buy yourself a gift

This has been a tough year, so why not treat yourself to a much-needed pick-me-up? If you need some inspiration, we have several gift guides for your perusal, including those dedicated to music fans, yoga lovers and foodies. In our round-up of the best Christmas gifts for her was this faux fur jacket (£59, M&S), which would be ideal for keeping you warm while meeting up with one person for a socially distanced walk on Christmas Day.

M&S

Or you could invest in a big-ticket item that you’ve had your eye on for some time, like a coffee machine. In our round-up of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines of 2020, this Siemens offering (£1,399 John Lewis & Partners) won our best buy award. Granted, there’s a hefty price tag, but if you can stretch to it, it promises to be a great addition to your kitchen for years to come.

Stock up on festive fizz

Slurp

A bit of Christmas cheer never goes amiss, and what better way to celebrate than with a glass of champagne? In our guide to the best bottles of fizz, the Leon Launois brut NV (£21.95, Slurp) earned the top spot for its “juicy overtones”. We said that it was “fruit-led with ripe white peach and plump damson notes – it’s everything a classic champagne should be”.

If your budget can’t quite stretch to that, try one of our recommended proseccos instead. This organic version (£8, Asda) earned best buy in our round-up, with the reviewer saying they would be stocking up on it for the festive season.

NIO

Cocktails are also a great alternative if don’t want to open a bottle on your own. NIO Cocktails’ build a box mini box of three (£19.50, NIO Cocktails), featured in our round-up of the best letterbox cocktail services, which enable you to have a happy hour at home.

The drinks arrive in clever little square sachets and you can choose from a range of 15 carefully crafted cocktails. Simply tear open the packet and pour into a glass of ice. The company is packing up deliveries until Christmas eve, so you still have time to get your order in.

If you’re yet to decorate for Christmas, read our guide on everything you need to make your home feel festive

