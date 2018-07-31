Christion leads way among talented MVFC QBs

(STATS) - It's a terrific season for returning quarterbacks in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and South Dakota State senior Taryn Christion has preseason bragging rights.

Christion was the first-team signal-caller on the MVFC preseason offense that was announced Tuesday.

North Dakota State senior Easton Stick, the most outstanding player in the Bison's FCS championship game win last season, and Western Illinois senior Sean McGuire were co-choices on the second team.

Christion, the MVFC's 2016 offensive player of the year, enters his senior season with 9,697 yards of total offense and 93 total touchdowns in his career.

"Taryn is one of the most confident, even-keel young men I've been around," Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier said. "He's an unbelievable person, obviously a good quarterback. I see a look in his eye that he can't wait to get started."

NDSU had the most selections between the two preseason teams with six and South Dakota State had five. Youngstown State, like NDSU, placed a conference-high four players on the first team.

MVFC PRESEASON OFFENSE=

First Team

QB - Taryn Christion, South Dakota State, Sr.

RB - Bruce Anderson, North Dakota State, Sr.

RB - Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State, Sr.

RB - James Robinson, Illinois State, Jr.

FB - Brock Robbins, North Dakota State, Jr.

WR - Shamar Jackson, South Dakota, Sr.

WR - Darrell James, Southern Illinois, Sr.

WR - Spencer Schnell, Illinois State, Sr.

TE - Briley Moore, Northern Iowa, Jr.

OL - Drew Himmelman, Illinois State, So.

OL - Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Youngstown State, Sr.

OL - Zack Johnson, North Dakota State, Jr.

OL - Tanner Volson, North Dakota State, Sr.

OL - Gavin Wiggins, Youngstown State, Sr.

LS - Steven Wethli, Youngstown State, Sr.

PK - Chase Vinatieri, South Dakota State, Jr.

Second Offense

QB - Easton Stick, North Dakota State, Sr.

QB - Sean McGuire, Western Illinois, Sr.

RB - Steve McShane, Western Illinois, Sr.

RB - Marcus Weymiller, Northern Iowa, Sr.

FB - Luke Sellers, South Dakota State, Jr.

WR - Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, So.

WR - Darius Shepherd, North Dakota State, Sr.

WR - Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, So.

TE - Tyler Petkovich, Illinois State, Sr.

OL - Tyler Ciurej, South Dakota, So.

OL - Nick Jensen, South Dakota, Sr.

OL - Marquis Prophete, Missouri State, Sr.

OL - Mason Scheidegger, South Dakota, So.

OL - Carl Twait, Northern Iowa, Sr.

LS - Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State, So.

PK - Jerry Nunez, Indiana State, Jr.