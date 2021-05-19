Christine Quinn Is a Mom! Selling Sunset Star Welcomes First Baby: 'Most Incredible Feeling'

Christine Quinn's bundle of joy has arrived!

The Selling Sunset star and husband Christian Richard, whom she wed in December 2019, welcomed their first child, they reveal exclusively to PEOPLE. Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy, on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

"Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," Quinn tells PEOPLE. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

Quinn adds, "Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"

The new mom and celebrity real estate agent says her water broke just after she came home to relax from filming season 4 of Selling Sunset.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Courtesy of Christine Quinn Christine Quinn welcomes a healthy baby boy

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2021 (So Far!)

"It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies," she recalls. "I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation."

"Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy," she adds.

Quinn says her husband was her "rock" during the birth.

"He was very calm throughout the whole process. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital," she says.

Story continues

"It was the most magical moment of my life," Quinn adds of holding her baby for the first time. "Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can't believe that we created this little miracle."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Quinn confirmed that she was expecting in February, later sharing stunning maternity photos with PEOPLE and opening up about how her pregnancy journey was going.

"I'm so excited to pop out a baby," she said at the time. "We had been talking about it since we got together, we've been talking about having kids. He was like, 'I have a birthday coming up and I don't have kids and I don't have a family.' And I felt like the timing was just right. So we were talking about it and I was thinking about it for a while and I was just really, really blessed that it happened pretty quickly."

"I didn't have a lot of sickness and I'm so grateful for that. It's been pretty much the same routine," she explained. "Obviously, eating's a little bit different and I want different things at different times and I'm like, 'Go get a pizza right now,' stuff like that. But for the most part, I've been sticking to my routine and it's been great."

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Christine Quinn's 'Jungle Chic' Baby Shower Inspired by Her Nursery's Wallpaper

Quinn admitted that she was "nervous" about giving birth.

"I think that we watch television and films, and they make it into horror films in the movies. Women are screaming and they're just holding on to things and sweating everywhere," she said. "A lot of my friends reassured me, 'No, it's not like that. It's not like the movies. I promise.' ... I'm sure it's going to go smooth, but it's one of those things that is different for everyone."

The reality realtor added that she was "really excited to just have a little angel that I can take care of and call my own."

"It's something that I've always looked forward to," Quinn said of becoming a mother. "I can't wait to dress my little angel up in Gucci and Louis Vuitton and just make my baby so extra and over the top!"