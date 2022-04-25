Christine Quinn Misses Selling Sunset Reunion After Testing Positive for COVID

Selling Sunset Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn missed Sunday's Selling Sunset reunion after testing positive for COVID on Saturday, PEOPLE can confirm.

A rep for Quinn, 33, revealed to PEOPLE that following her positive result and "out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion."

"She is still feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions to keep her family safe."

Her fellow cast member Amanza Smith also tested positive over the weekend.

On Sunday, Smith told her fans on Instagram Stories that she was dialing in to the reunion remotely from quarantine. While not sounding very well, the interior designer, 45, proudly showed off how she did her own glam.

Quinn is known as the show's primary antagonist, with her in-office feuds seemingly building with each new season. While she wasn't present at the reunion, it's likely that her name came up a few times, seeing as some of the fifth season's most dramatic moments involved her.

The mother of one is notorious for creating drama amongst the ladies at the Oppenheim Group, and season five was no different.

In advance of the new season, which premiered April 22, Quinn shared her distaste for the show's narrative of her in a Tweet.

She spoke out about her portrayal on the show following the fourth season's premiere in December. On an episode of E!'s Daily Pop, she shared how she really feels about being "branded the villain." While she "loved it at first," with time, the storyline has lost its appeal.

30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 💰 💅 — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) April 22, 2022

"I was hoping that multiple sides would be shown — my vulnerability, different things — but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal, so it was hard for me."

Quinn did find a new ally in the fifth season, however, with the arrival of Chelsea Lazkani. The British-Nigerian newcomer told PEOPLE that she and Quinn have a "great relationship."

While Lazkani may be fond of her, the rest of the Oppenheim group ladies remain icy toward Quinn throughout the fifth season.

Mary Fitzgerald, Quinn's former roommate, told PEOPLE she has "dug her own grave."

"I wish she would have been able to change earlier and she wouldn't have done some things she's done along the way, but I can't make people behave the way I want them to, so that's on her," Fitzgerald told PEOPLE.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.