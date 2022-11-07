Christine Quinn Will Host the CFDA Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is set to host the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, in partnership with Amazon Fashion.

Since Quinn's appearance on the show and subsequent exit, she's become a pretty big name in the fashion world, so it makes perfect sense that she'll be a big part of this year's fashion awards. From walking Balenciaga's couture runway show to appearing in the new Marc Jacobs campaign, Quinn cemented her status as a household name in the fashion industry and this next step in her career is a fairly big one.

Quinn will be speaking to designers, celebrities and other attendees at the award ceremony, with each of her interviews set to run on CFDA's social channels afterwards. Natasha Lyonne is set to host the ceremony itself, with the likes of Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington in attendance. Special awards will be given to musician Lenny Kravitz, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian and stylist Law Roach on the night.

The CFDA Fashion Awards will take place tonight, November 7.

In the meantime, take a look at this year's nominees list.