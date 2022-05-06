Jason Oppenheim speaks out about whether Christine Quinn is leaving the brokerage at Selling Sunset reunion

Photo credit: Netflix

Rumours about various realtors leaving Selling Sunset have come and gone for years, but after *that* dramatic season five finale and reunion episode, fans are now focussing a lot of that uncertainty on the iconic Christine Quinn. So, is she going to leave Selling Sunset? Here's everything we know.



Following a bunch of speculation, the Selling Sunset reunion show saw Jason Oppenheim speaking out about whether Christine will be returning to The Oppenheim Group brokerage - or not. Dropping on Netflix on Friday 6th May, Christine wasn't present at the reunion following reports that she'd tested positive for Covid (and she also reportedly turned down the opportunity to appear virtually).

Still, that didn't stop Jason addressing the Christine rumours during the follow-up episode. To recap, you'll remember Selling Sunset S5 ended with new cast member Emma Hernan making some pretty shocking claims about Christine's conduct at The Oppenheim Group.



Emma claimed that Christine got in touch with one of her long-standing clients and, via a third party, offered him $5,000 not to work with her anymore, a claim which Christine denied. Obviously, this is huge, and we ended the season with Jason and Mary preparing to speak to Christine about the whole thing.

Speaking out at the reunion, Jason told viewers, "I would love to hear her explanation. I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this."

Jason went on to add that he still hasn't properly spoken to Christine, saying, "We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it."

The broker then dropped the biggest bombshell of all, revealing, "Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get her perspective of things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing, there are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group. But I have to say right now there is no place."



Well, that seems pretty firm, then.

After it emerged that Christine wouldn't be participating in the Selling Sunset reunion, many fans on social media began wondering if there could be more to the story, speculating on whether Christine had been axed from the show.



Still, Selling Sunset newcomer Chelsea Lazkani quickly weighed in to share her perspective on the rumour.



"Honestly, I know nothing about it," Chelsea explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I did watch the season, but I didn't actually watch that part. I'll be honest, I skipped over some parts that didn't include myself! I don't know. I truly don't."

Photo credit: Netflix

However, she then added, "If it did happen, that's sad, if it didn't happen, that's also sad because now that it's out there kind of makes this wedge greater. I just hope that we can all communicate and talk through things and hopefully reconcile. That would be my greatest joy."

