Jason Oppenheim speaks out about whether Christine Quinn is leaving the brokerage at Selling Sunset reunion

Daniella Scott
·3 min read
Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Rumours about various realtors leaving Selling Sunset have come and gone for years, but after *that* dramatic season five finale and reunion episode, fans are now focussing a lot of that uncertainty on the iconic Christine Quinn. So, is she going to leave Selling Sunset? Here's everything we know.

Following a bunch of speculation, the Selling Sunset reunion show saw Jason Oppenheim speaking out about whether Christine will be returning to The Oppenheim Group brokerage - or not. Dropping on Netflix on Friday 6th May, Christine wasn't present at the reunion following reports that she'd tested positive for Covid (and she also reportedly turned down the opportunity to appear virtually).

Still, that didn't stop Jason addressing the Christine rumours during the follow-up episode. To recap, you'll remember Selling Sunset S5 ended with new cast member Emma Hernan making some pretty shocking claims about Christine's conduct at The Oppenheim Group.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

Emma claimed that Christine got in touch with one of her long-standing clients and, via a third party, offered him $5,000 not to work with her anymore, a claim which Christine denied. Obviously, this is huge, and we ended the season with Jason and Mary preparing to speak to Christine about the whole thing.

Speaking out at the reunion, Jason told viewers, "I would love to hear her explanation. I do believe there are sides to stories but at the time same time I don’t think it’s for debate that she did this."

Jason went on to add that he still hasn't properly spoken to Christine, saying, "We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. She hasn’t reached out to talk about it."

The broker then dropped the biggest bombshell of all, revealing, "Right now there’s not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she can take real estate seriously, if I can get her perspective of things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing, there are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group. But I have to say right now there is no place."

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Well, that seems pretty firm, then.

After it emerged that Christine wouldn't be participating in the Selling Sunset reunion, many fans on social media began wondering if there could be more to the story, speculating on whether Christine had been axed from the show.

Still, Selling Sunset newcomer Chelsea Lazkani quickly weighed in to share her perspective on the rumour.

"Honestly, I know nothing about it," Chelsea explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I did watch the season, but I didn't actually watch that part. I'll be honest, I skipped over some parts that didn't include myself! I don't know. I truly don't."

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

However, she then added, "If it did happen, that's sad, if it didn't happen, that's also sad because now that it's out there kind of makes this wedge greater. I just hope that we can all communicate and talk through things and hopefully reconcile. That would be my greatest joy."

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jason Oppenheim Calls Chrishell Stause the 'Love of My Life' During  Selling Sunset  Reunion

    The reality star expresses his regrets over their recent split in a never-before-seen clip played during the special reunion episode of the hit Netflix series

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Rangers vs. Penguins

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Who? Fates of some NHL teams in hands of role players

    Casey DeSmith keeps insisting the NHL playoffs are no different than any other game he's ever played in his life. The Pittsburgh goaltender believes his job when he skates onto the ice at Madison Square Garden ice on Tuesday night when the Penguins open their first-round matchup with the New York Rangers is no different than it is at any other time of the season, at any other time of his hockey life. Stop the puck when it comes your way. Keep your team in it. Don't let one mistake morph into ano

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Leafs must build on statement game, Tampa will bite back

    The Maple Leafs sent a clear message to the rest of the NHL with their 5-0 rout of Tampa Bay in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series but the defending champions are unlikely to be rolled over as easy in Game 2.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Former CFL player Lumbala among nine participants in inaugural Officiating Academy.

    TORONTO — Rolly Lumbala is a rookie again. The former CFL player will be among nine participants in the CFL's inaugural Officiating Academy, a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified, high-performance officials in Canada. Lumbala and the others will get to work with league staff and officials to increase their officiating knowledge and improve their on-field skills. "Yeah, I'm a rookie again all over," Lumbala said with a chuckle. "I just hope they're nice to me, that's all." The six

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Lindholm scores, Markstrom gets shutout in Flames' 1-0 win over Stars to start series

    CALGARY — One goal and a Jacob Markstrom shutout was enough for the Calgary Flames to take an early lead in their playoff series with the Dallas Stars. Lindholm scored a power-play goal in the first period and Markstrom stopped 16 shots Tuesday in Calgary's 1-0 win over Dallas. Game 2 in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal is Thursday in Calgary before heading to American Airlines Center for Saturday's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4. Markstrom earned his second career playoff shutout in front

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the