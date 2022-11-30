Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie died November 30, 2022 following a brief illness. She was 79.

McVie’s bandmates released a statement on Twitter.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” Fleetwood Mac wrote. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie rose to fame initially under the name Christine Perfect, her maiden name. Before Fleetwood Mac, she contributed to Chicken Shack, a British blues and rock band. Her lead vocals on the band’s 1969 cover of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” charted as a No. 14 UK hit.

