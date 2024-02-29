Christine Brown Reveals Why Husband David Woolley Woke Her Up During Dominican Republic Trip

The ‘Sister Wives’ star shared the reason on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of her and her husband in Punta Cana

Christine Brown/ Instagram Christine Brown and husband David Woolley on vacation in the Dominican Republic

Christine Brown and her husband David Woolley took a trip to the Dominican Republic earlier in February

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Sister Wives star revealed why her husband decided to wake her up suddenly on the trip

The couple also enjoyed ATV mud riding and impromptu photoshoots during their getaway

Christine Brown is taking a moment to appreciate her husband David Woolley’s sweet gesture during their recent tropical getaway.

The newlyweds took a trip to the Dominican Republic earlier in February, where they enjoyed a number of fun excursions together such as impromptu photo shoots and mud riding in an ATV. On Wednesday, the Sister Wives star, 52, revealed another romantic activity the couple shared that Woolley had to wake her up for.

“We were in Punta cana last week on a trip we won and @david__woolley woke me up to go to the beach and take a photo with him of a sunrise with palm trees,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with describing her husband’s thoughtful gesture to her followers, the reality star included a photo of her leaning into Woolley’s chest as the pair smiled in front of the stunning beach scenery.

Since going public with their relationship in Feb. 2023 followed by their Utah wedding in October, the pair have embarked on a number of trips together — including a family vacation to London and their Disneyland honeymoon in Southern California.

In January, Brown opened up to PEOPLE about how their busy travel schedule has actually prevented her from doing one important thing since tying the knot — changing her last name.

"I like the idea of having the last name Woolley," Brown said. "I haven't done it yet because I have to change my passport, too, and we're in the middle of traveling."

As the pair continue to travel, Brown explains: "There's a window there that I can get it, so it's all getting it done so I can get my passport and everything."

Christine Brown Instagram Christine Brown and David Woolley while on their honeymoon at Disneyland in 2023.

As lovers of travel, Brown and Woolley have decided to launch their own Airbnb in Moab, Utah, to share their love of the city where they tied the knot and also use it as their own “escape” too.

Discussing her and her husband’s latest venture exclusively with PEOPLE, the TLC star revealed, “We've done a lot of traveling and guess what? We bought a house in Moab. We're going to do an Airbnb with it. We figure everybody should come to Moab and love Moab. So we bought a house there for a way for us to escape too.”

The mom of six added, “We love Moab. It was so awesome — we did that."

Christine Brown/Instagram Christine Brown and David Woolley (left) pose outside of the Moab, Utah Airbnb they're opening in March (right).

In a February Instagram post, Brown shared a “sneak peek” of the vacation rental that included a glimpse of the primary bedroom, living area, kitchen space and surrounding rocky landscape.

She wrote in the caption, “David and I have an Airbnb in Moab! It will be available March 1st! Here’s a sneak peek! I’ll get the link posted when it’s available so you can start booking a place to stay for your awesome adventures.”

In another post, she offered a closer look at the center island in the kitchen and fireplace in the living room, along with a shot of the second bedroom.

