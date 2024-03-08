Christine Brown Remembers Garrison as a 'Caring Brother' Who 'Understood' His Siblings After His Death at 25

Garrison Brown died at age 25 in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday

TLC; Janelle Brown/ Instagram Christine Brown (left) and Garrison Brown

Christine Brown is paying tribute to Garrison Brown two days after his sudden death.

On Thursday, the Sister Wives star shared a heartfelt Instagram post that remembered the late son of Janelle and Kody Brown as a caring brother to her daughter Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” she wrote alongside a clip of the flowerbed's building process. “We’ll miss him forever.”

She added the hashtags: "#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem"

On Instagram Tuesday, Janelle, 54, announced her son’s sudden death at age 25 , writing, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown."

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," she continued. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Kody, 55, also shared the statement on social media, and many members of the Brown family shared the statement on their Instagram Stories.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department also confirmed the sad news, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home." The FPD confirmed that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" in an apparent suicide.

His statement continued, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating."

Janelle Brown/ Instagram Garrison Brown

TLC fans were first introduced Garrison on Sister Wives, which documented the life of his family, including siblings Maddie, 28; Savanah, 19; Logan, 29; Hunter, 27, and Gabe, all of whom are Janelle's children with Kody. Kody also shares 12 more children with his former and present sister wives.

Before Garrison's death, he and his brother Gabe had a strained relationship with their father Kody following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on last year's Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started special, Janelle revealed that her ex did eventually "have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison" but that there was overall "no reconciliation."

In a statement to PEOPLE following Garrison’s death, TLC shared: "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."



If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



