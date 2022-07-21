Christine Baranski didn't mean to give Elon Musk that death stare — but she meant it

Christine Baranski unpacked her viral photo from the Met Gala where she stares down Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Actor Christine Baranski has opened up about that evil eye she gave Elon Musk a few months ago.

In May, the Met Gala featured memorable outfits and appearances but also made for good meme material, including a photo that perfectly summed up how some people feel about the Tesla CEO. In the foreground, a tuxedo-wearing Musk looked off into the distance, while Baranski — in her Thom Browne ensemble — flashed a laser-focused stare directly his way.

The tense moment quickly went viral on Twitter, but Baranski revealed on Wednesday that she "did not pose for that picture."

"The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him, but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner," Baranski told Entertainment Weekly.

Turns out Baranski, like many of the social media users who praised her stare, isn't too fond of the tech billionaire. The "Mamma Mia" actor said that the picture was perhaps taken after she shared with a friend how she felt about Musk.

"'I don't know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?'" she recalled. "I'm an environmentalist."

Of course, she's referring to the SpaceX CEO's continued efforts to move humankind to Mars, instead of putting his resources toward combating climate change and preserving the environment.

"The Gilded Age" actor is no stranger to portraying affluent characters on television and film, but she said she has a "low opinion of these billionaires" like Musk.

Baranski also told Entertainment Weekly that she will get to tap into her dislike for the uber-wealthy in the penultimate episode of "The Good Fight." And as if that weren't enough, Baranski said she added a few lines that "will include Elon Musk in the final episode."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.