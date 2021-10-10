Christina Ricci Weds Mark Hampton 2 Months After Announcing They Are Expecting a Child Together

Christina Ricci and new husband Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci/Instagram

Christina Ricci has tied the knot!

The Addams Family actress, 41, wed celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton, she revealed in a series of Saturday Instagram posts.

"Mr. and Mrs. 💒♥️💒♥️💒," she captioned a sweet selfie with her groom. In the snap, Ricci holds a bouquet of flowers while Hampton smiles beside her.

An earlier post with a similar caption showed the happy couple posing in front of a larger display of roses. Hampton also shared the same photo on his Instagram page, captioning it, "#justmarried 🥰❤️💒❤️🥰"

The wedding news comes about two months after Ricci announced that she is expecting a child with Hampton.

Christina Ricci

Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the time, she posted a photo of an ultrasound image to her account, writing, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉" She later updated the post to tag Hampton, adding a black heart next to his name.

Hampton shared his own post of the ultrasound image with a similar message: "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."

The baby on the way will be Ricci and Hampton's first child together. She is already mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with estranged husband James Heerdegen. The Casper star and her ex wed in 2013, and Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020.

Ricci previously told PEOPLE that "having a child changed everything" for her.

"It's made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before," she said in 2016, adding, "I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more."

Though Ricci and Hampton have kept much of their relationship private, the actress celebrated her now-husband's birthday with a loving Instagram tribute back in July.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️🎉," she wrote alongside a photo of Hampton.