Christina Ricci Says She Only Truly 'Fell in Love in a Healthy Way' in Her Current Marriage

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton 'Yellowjackets' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2021

AFF-USA/Shutterstock Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci is reflecting on her past relationships — but focusing on the now.

In a recent interview for Anna Faris' Unqualified podcast, the Yellowjackets actress, who is married to Mark Hampton, admitted she isn't sure of the first time she felt romantic love.

"I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I'm in now," added Ricci, 42.

The Emmy nominee went on to reveal, "I think that a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for."

"And I don't know if you can call [it] love, but I don't think things that aren't good for you should be called love," she told Faris, 45.

Ricci and Hampton wed in October 2021, two months after the Now and Then actress first revealed that the couple was expecting their first child together. (Ricci is also mom to son Freddie, whom she welcomed in 2014 with her now-ex-husband James Heerdegen.)

The actress and Hampton, a hairstylist, announced the arrival of daughter Cleopatra, a.k.a. Cleo, in December 2021.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning ... welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Hampton captioned a photo of the sleeping newborn.

The proud papa also shared a few photos from the hospital on his Instagram Story, including a sweet snap of Ricci's first moments with their daughter.

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," he wrote.

Christina Ricci

Getty Images (2) Christina Ricci; James Heerdegen

Ricci, who was also previously engaged to comedian Owen Benjamin, filed for divorce from Heerdegen in July 2020. The two married in 2013 after meeting on the set of the show Pan Am.

In January 2021, the actress obtained a domestic-violence restraining order against Heerdegen after she accused him of physical abuse, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

In her filing, Ricci said she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen, with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

A rep for Ricci did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time. That month, Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

In April 2021, Ricci and Heerdegen agreed on a custody arrangement for their young son.